This week we covered the ongoing Google June 2025 core update and how we are finally seeing some recoveries with the past helpful content updates, and some core updates. Google Search Console’s performance report might have a bug with the average position. Google Search Console added a discussion forums search appearance filter. A new study shows AI-generated content ranks fine in Google Search but please be careful with it. Cloudflare said they will get Google to give us a way to block our content from AI Overviews. Google Search expanded AI Mode fully in India. Google AI Mode should also work with Workspace accounts. Google AI Mode shows very different searches on each query. Google AI Mode is giving you suggestions for follow-up questions. Google Ads defends the hidden search terms. PPCers are noticing a decline in ads clicks from search. Google Ads Editor rolled out version 2.10, kind of. Google keyword planner tool has a new update for more regional reporting. Was there a Google local update or is it bad data from Google Business Profiles. Google Business Profiles dropped the utility bill for evidence for an appeal. Google business Profiles revivification increases after suspension. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

