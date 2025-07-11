For the original iTunes version, click here.
This week we covered the ongoing Google June 2025 core update and how we are finally seeing some recoveries with the past helpful content updates, and some core updates. Google Search Console’s performance report might have a bug with the average position. Google Search Console added a discussion forums search appearance filter. A new study shows AI-generated content ranks fine in Google Search but please be careful with it. Cloudflare said they will get Google to give us a way to block our content from AI Overviews. Google Search expanded AI Mode fully in India. Google AI Mode should also work with Workspace accounts. Google AI Mode shows very different searches on each query. Google AI Mode is giving you suggestions for follow-up questions. Google Ads defends the hidden search terms. PPCers are noticing a decline in ads clicks from search. Google Ads Editor rolled out version 2.10, kind of. Google keyword planner tool has a new update for more regional reporting. Was there a Google local update or is it bad data from Google Business Profiles. Google Business Profiles dropped the utility bill for evidence for an appeal. Google business Profiles revivification increases after suspension. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.
Search Topics of Discussion:
- 0:53 - Google June 2025 Core Update Leading To Some Partial HCU Recoveries
- 2:05 - Google Search Console Performance Report Average Position Bug?
- 2:44 - New Google Search Console Discussion Forum Search Appearance Filter
- 3:08 - Be Careful With Google When Publishing AI Content
- 4:08 - Cloudflare: We Will Get Google To Provide A Way To Block AI Overviews
- 5:10 - Google Search Rolls Out AI Mode In India Without Labs
- 5:25 - Google Says AI Mode Rolling Out To Workspace Accounts
- 5:44 - Google AI Mode Comes To Circle to Search and Lens
- 6:05 - Google AI Mode Shows Different Sources For The Same Query
- 6:40 - Google AI Mode Follow Up Questions With Suggestions
- 7:01 - Google Ads Defends Hidden Search Terms As Solely Privacy Driven
- 8:21 - Google Ads Generating Fewer Clicks? Why?
- 9:17 - Google Ads Editor Version 2.10 Is Out With 20 New Features
- 9:37 - Google Keyword Planner Update Gives Breakdown By By City, Region & Device/Platform
- 9:53 - Google Local & Business Profiles Drops June 25th - Reporting Glitch?
- 10:25 - Google Business Profiles Drops Utility Bill As Evidence For Appeal
- 10:37 - Google Business Profiles Reverification After Suspensions Increasing?
