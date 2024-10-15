Google will be updating its Google Ads data retention policy on November 13, 2024 to only store data 11 years old or newer. Anything older than 11 years of data will be removed from Google's servers. Google says if you want to hold on to the old data, make sure to download it before November 13th.

Google posted this news on Thursday and I had it in my newsletter on Friday morning but I figured it was worth calling out as its own post, in case some of you missed it.

Google wrote:

Starting November 13th, Google Ads will be implementing a new data retention policy. All account data, including performance metrics, billing information, and historical reports, will now be retained for a period of 11 years. This means that when querying the Google Ads API using either GoogleAds.Search or GoogleAds.SearchStream you will only be able to retrieve data up to 11 years before the date of your API request and data before that will not be returned.

Google said, "If you need historical data for more than 11 years ago, we recommend you retrieve it and store it before November 13th, 2024."

Anu Adegbola wrote on Search Engine Land, "Most users won’t need to take any immediate action, but this change could affect long-term reporting and analysis strategies for some advertisers."

Google also emailed this to advertisers, Kirk Williams posted a screenshot on X:

I like this response from Michael Simpson:

No! There goes my ad data from 2004 to 2013. pic.twitter.com/yyjvGdm1tD — Michael Simpson (@Michael_in_biz) October 11, 2024

Forum discussion at X.