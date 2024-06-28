Elizabeth Tucker, Director, Product Management at Google Search was a guest on Google's Search Off the Record podcast where Lizzi Sassman and John Mueller of Google asked her about search quality, how Google measures it, and so much more.

I will post my notes below but the things that stood out to me are:

Google can make an improvement for one type of search and that can lead to 50 other searches being destroyed

4 word searches use to be long, now they are common

Data can be misleading, so understanding that is important

Better Google gets at search, the harder the search queries get

A spike in queries in the short term can mean something is broken with Google Search

A long term slow down in queries can mean people are not happy and unsatisfied with Google Search

PageRank might be along the lines of the "A," authoritativeness, in EEAT

No ranking signal really aligns one to one with EEAT

Who is Elizabeth Tucker

What do data scientists do at Google

What do searchers do

Are they finding what they are looking for

You can make one search much better and then destroy 50 more

How do you know if you are doing better or not?

Hard to find slices of searches that aren’t doing well and make fixes for them

What does it mean to be satisfied when you come away from a search

Typically relevant content should show up, which was a challenge in the old days

There are biases in Google Search some examples

Does Google show too many types of sites for a query

Too many evergreen results

too many fresh results

Too many results from institutional organizations

Too many results from blogs or small site

Too many results from social media

Google wants a nice mix of this

User experience research and data scientists come together to help improve Google Search

Where do complaints come from

Sometimes from executives

Sometimes from data scientist team

Sometimes from engineers

Everywhere

How do you prioritize these questions

Scams and stuff like that go to the head of the line

What Google does when bad stuff comes up in the search results

Some systems demote, such as web spam or malicious download sites

Most systems promote or “find the good,” such as systems that try to match the topic of the query, etc

Google use to be very keyword focused but now Google can understand real sentences

In the old days, searches with 4 words was considered long, now they are not

Kids search differently and watching kids search is interesting

BERT was a breakthrough for language in search

Although, this is not a solved problem and it will get better

The better Google gets at this, the harder the search queries Google gets

If Google just stood still, Search would get worse

Data be misleading so Google needs to be careful

Before Elizabeth started, Google used very little data to test search quality but now Google uses a ton of data. She provided some examples, like sometimes if search is not working, people in the short term search more but in the long term, people search less.

Measuring search may be harder than improving search

Google wants to make sure the search results are understandable and controllable, so that is a challenge with machine learning and AI

Search quality raters guidelines was one of her first projects at Google

Her desk was right near Sergey Brin and Larry Page (she barely saw them)

Search quality raters and how those works and how they are measured

The origins of EAT (now EEAT)

The original version didn’t specifically mention EAT, but it was littered within the document, so the evaluators got tired of writing out expertise, authoritativeness, and trustworthiness so they wrote EAT.

Health queries absolutely need trustworthy results but other queries might not need to be EAT, like show me the cutest kitten.

EAT has no one ranking signal that is a one to one match

PageRank is along the lines of authoritativeness but not the other letters

Glenn Gabe also posted his summary on X - he wrote:

Great episode of SOTR with Google's Elizabeth Tucker. Covers a number of Search areas, including user experience research (qualitative and quantitative), the power of hearing from objective third-party users - who else has said that btw? :), prioritization of Search problems (balancing frequency and severity), systems that DEMOTE, systems that PROMOTE, the QRG and when EAT first started being used, how that evolved to EEAT, and much more. Again, great episode. I highly recommend listening. :) I've covered this before based on previous PDFs Google has published (screenshot below), but when speaking about EEAT, Elizabeth explained there is no ranking signal that's a one-to-one match with EEAT. But as an example of a letter *aligning* with a ranking signal, PageRank, one of Google's classic ranking signals, aligns most with authoritativeness, but doesn't necessarily match with the other letters in EEAT. One more note about the episode. They covered what EEAT should be called, and I was surprised to not hear Elizabeth call it "Double EAT". That's what she called it in the blog post announcement about the second E being added and it's what I've been calling it ever since! :) I personally like "Double EAT". It's better than the alternative IMO.

I got this photo above from an older interview with Elizabeth when she was a data scientist at Google:

John Mueller said on LinkedIn, "I learn something every time I chat with Elizabeth."

