Microsoft Mixing Ads & Organic Results In Bing Search Also

Nov 18, 2024 - 7:41 am 2 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Bing Mixed

Some are seeing Microsoft placing ads in the Bing Search results mixed in between the organic results. Google has been testing this for a while now, calling it dynamic ad placement to try to make it sound like a good thing, and now Microsoft seems to be testing this in Bing Search as well.

Khushal Bherwani shared a screenshot of this on X - which I cannot replicate - but here it is:

Bing Mix Search Ads Organic

You can see there is an organic result, followed by two sponsored results, and then more organic results. Maybe it is a bug? Maybe the first result is not labeled as an ad and it should be? I don't know. But it seems like we are seeing search ads show up after the organic / free search results.

We have seen Microsoft do some really shady stuff with hiding search ad labels over and over again. So I am not sure what this is about.

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: November 18, 2024

Nov 18, 2024 - 10:00 am
Google

Google Also Cautions On Using Google People Also Ask For Content Ideas

Nov 18, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google Ads

Microsoft Mixing Ads & Organic Results In Bing Search Also

Nov 18, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google

Google Search Trending This Week Labels

Nov 18, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google Ads

Google Search Pop Up Ads For Google Ads Promotions (GBP)

Nov 18, 2024 - 7:21 am
Google Ads

Ads In Google AI Overview In The Wild

Nov 18, 2024 - 7:11 am
Previous Story: Google Search Trending This Week Labels
Next Story: Google Also Cautions On Using Google People Also Ask For Content Ideas

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.