Some are seeing Microsoft placing ads in the Bing Search results mixed in between the organic results. Google has been testing this for a while now, calling it dynamic ad placement to try to make it sound like a good thing, and now Microsoft seems to be testing this in Bing Search as well.

Khushal Bherwani shared a screenshot of this on X - which I cannot replicate - but here it is:

You can see there is an organic result, followed by two sponsored results, and then more organic results. Maybe it is a bug? Maybe the first result is not labeled as an ad and it should be? I don't know. But it seems like we are seeing search ads show up after the organic / free search results.

We have seen Microsoft do some really shady stuff with hiding search ad labels over and over again. So I am not sure what this is about.

🧵This is how it look in normal (without test) window for same query pic.twitter.com/NCshdJeU90 — Khushal Bherwani (@b4k_khushal) November 15, 2024

