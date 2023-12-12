Bing Chat / Copilot Now Testing Notebook Feature

Microsoft Copilot, formerly known as Bing Chat, is currently testing a notebook feature and hopes to fully roll out that feature in a "few weeks." This began testing when Microsoft announced a bunch of Copilot features and the Deep Search feature, a week ago.

But now it seems to be fully "flighting," meaning being tested in the wild with real searchers and users.

Mikhail Parakhin from Microsoft wrote on X that the Notebook feature is "Flighting globally right now." "If everything goes well - a few weeks," he added.

Here is what it looks like:

Mikhail described this notebook feature as, "Keep changing the prompt on the left, get results on the right. Easier to copy and work on the prompt. It also remembers the previous version, so you can ask to change something."

No, these do not seem like public notes like the Google notes experiment feature.

Forum discussion at X.