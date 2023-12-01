20 Years Covering The Search Industry

20 years ago tomorrow (December 2, 2003), I started this blog aimed at archiving some of the best discussions within the search marketing community. It has now been 20 years that I've been writing on this site, covering what you - the search marketers are talking about from within the search community. Tomorrow marks the 20th anniversary of the Search Engine Roundtable - I would post this tomorrow, but it is Shabbat, and I will be offline most of the day.
I've been writing about search for over two decades and almost half of my life. More importantly, I've been doing it consistently every workday, several times per day, no matter how I feel, for 20 straight years. As I say every year and think almost every day, it is hard for me to fathom that I still can find several new things to write about every single day on this niche topic of SEO, PPC, and search marketing.
20 Years Of Passion:
20 years ago, I started this site as a way to keep notes on what the search marketing community was talking about. A roundtable of discussions, if you will, between the smartest search marketing minds. Finding new tests and concepts that most have not yet seen yet, to bring those to a larger number of search marketers. That passion and that mission have not changed - I still try to cover what the search marketing community is buzzing about, what the community cares about, and what the community is saying about those changes in our industry.
I still continue to publish several stories here a day and on Search Engine Land. I still produce my weekly video recaps, please subscribe to the YouTube channel. I also continued to do the search vlog where I try to bring more attention to new and maybe old individuals in our community, but I might be pausing this in the coming weeks. I also publish these videos on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or your favorite podcast player. Don't forget about the fun daily photos and big monthly Google webmaster reports. These are all aimed at saving you time while catching you up on new topics and making you smile at the same time.
If you want, you can read last year's recap - the 19th year anniversary of the Search Engine Roundtable as well.
Our Growth & Analytics:
Keep in mind, we all switched over to GA4 so the numbers are not really apples to apples exactly. I think we saw a 6.5% increase in traffic this year, while last year, we saw a 6% increase in traffic from the previous year. Search traffic increased by over 12%, with an 11% increase last year. Our direct traffic was also up over 21%; last year, it was up 6%. Social traffic was up 18.5%, last year it was even. Email traffic was up 3.5%, but it was up 22% the year before.
Mobile traffic share is 41.6%, and add 2% more for tablet traffic, it was 43% last year. Chrome browsers still dominate on this site. US is still the most popular source of traffic, followed by India, then UK, then China and then Canada. 62.6% of the readers are male. Again, this is using GA4, not UA3, so the comparisons may be off. Also, this combines app usage and AMP (which we removed this year) usage.
There are now about 36,445 stories on this site, I wrote about 33,545 of them - about 92% of them. I posted about 2,000 stories this year alone! We also had about 19,000 comments posted this year on the published stories, so thank you for all who comment - I do read them all and do my best to deal with spam.
With YouTube, my channel - please subscribe has over 1,800 new subscribers (now at ~16,900 subscribers). There are over 6.7 million views on those videos, with over 68,000 hours of watch time. Oh, and I made just over $1,000 in YouTube ad revenue in the past year, which is $500 less than last year's revenue. However, if you watch, you will see I have video sponsors now - thank you, sponsors!
Finally, we are slated to launch a new design on January 1, 2024. It has been over a dozen years since I updated this site's design and platform and this one will be a big update, so stay tuned.
Most Important Stories In Past 12 Months:
Like always, I am hyper-focused on covering both the confirmed Google search ranking algorithm updates and the unconfirmed ones. We had four core updates this year, three reviews update this year, one helpful content update (well, two if you count December 2022) and a spam update (link spam update in December 2022). So 10 confirmed updates in 2023 or 12 confirmed updates since December 2, 2023. Those updates were mostly big and we had a ton of unconfirmed updates. Google even gave us a page to track those updates.
Google changes how its page experience signals work for ranking, dropping a ton of Search Console tools around that. Google released its hidden gems ranking system this year, spoke about topic authority ranking, language matching system, and a lot of site name changes.
If 2023 had any theme - that theme would be about AI and Search. We had OpenAI's ChatGPT cause huge waves through the search industry. Microsoft partnered with them to make Bing Chat, now Copilot. Then Google answered with Bard and then the Google Search Generative Experience. Of course, ads will be interesting to follow and then how these AI services will send publishers and websites traffic is an important topic to follow.
Changes to search is coming beyond AI or with AI; with Google getting more personalized, Bing improving its ranking systems with AI and Yahoo promising to make search cool again.
Of course, the Department of Justice is doing its thing with Google, which has been pretty insightful and eye-opening for many of us. As what when the Yandex search code was leaked. It all comes down to SEOs ruining the internet while playing with the alligators at late night parties.
There was a lot that I wrote, like I said above, but here is what I think are the most important stories over the past 12-months or so (if I missed any, let me know in the comments):
Google Core Updates:
- Google November 2023 Core Update Rolling Out
- Google November 2023 Core Update Finished Rolling Out
- Google October 2023 Core Update Rolling Out - Only Weeks After Previous Core Update
- Google October 2023 Core Update Finished Rolling Out
- Google August 2023 Broad Core Update Finished Rolling Out
- Google August 2023 Broad Core Update Is Live - What We Are Seeing Now
- Google March 2023 Broad Core Update Is Live - What We Are Seeing Now
- Google March 2023 Broad Core Update Finished Rolling Out
- Google Core Update Bug Resulted In Discover Traffic Issues - Now Fixed
- Google September 2023 Helpful Content Update Rolling Out With Improved Classifier
- Google September 2023 Helpful Content Completed Rolling Out - Targeting SEO-First Content
- December 2022 Google Helpful Content Update Rolling Out With Global Impact
- Google's Helpful Content & Link Spam Updates Done Rolling Out On January 12th
- Google Helpful Content System To Find Hidden Gems In Blogs & Forums In Future Update
- Google Helpful Content Update Can Demote & Now Promote Content
- Google's Helpful Content Update Doesn't Target Third-Party Hosted Content Yet
- Google Provides Signs That You're Writing Unhelpful Content
- Google To Recipe Bloggers: We've Heard Complaints, Ensure Key Parts Of Recipe Have Easy Access
- Google November 2023 Reviews Update Rolls Out
- Google April 2023 Reviews Update Rolls Out, Expands To Cover Reviews About Products, Services, and Things
- Google April 2023 Reviews Update Done Rolling Out
- Google Unwraps February 2023 Product Reviews Update With Language Support
- Google February 2023 Product Reviews Update Done Rolling Out
- New Google October 2023 Spam Update Targets Spam In More Languages
- Google October 2023 Spam Update Finished Rolling Out
- Google Unleashes December 2022 Link Spam Update With SpamBrain AI
- Google's Helpful Content & Link Spam Updates Done Rolling Out On January 12th
- Google: Page Experience Is A Ranking Signal, Not A Ranking System
- Here Is What Changed with the Google Helpful Content Guidance - Page Experience & More
- Google Drops Mobile-Friendly, Page Speed, Secure Sites & Page Experience As Retired Ranking Systems
- Google Ranking Updates Added To Google Search Status Dashboard
- Google Hidden Gems Ranking Algorithm Update
- Google Search Topic Authority Ranking System (Not New)
- Google Search Language Matching Systems Update Released Two Weeks Ago
- Google Site Names Now Work In All Languages
- Buckle Up: Google To Make Major Search Ranking Changes
- Google Search Ranking Volatility - Is It The End Of Reviews Update?
- Google Search Algorithm Ranking Update October 27 (Unconfirmed)
- Google Search Algorithm Ranking Update October 25 (Unconfirmed)
- Google Search Ranking Algorithm Volatility Sunday, October 1st?
- Google Search Ranking Update Volatility Tremors Around September 12th
- Google Search Ranking Algorithm Update - August 18-19 (Unconfirmed)
- Google Search Ranking Algorithm Update - August 3-4 (Unconfirmed)
- Google Search Ranking Algorithm Update Chatter Signals - July 26
- Google Search Ranking Algorithm Update & Volatility On July 12th
- Google Search Ranking Algorithm Update & Volatility Super Heated
- Google Search Ranking Volatility Heated Again (June 28 & 29th)
- Google Search Ranking Volatility Exploding Today - Where Is The Confirmed Algorithm Update?
- June 14th Google Search Ranking Algorithm Update & Fluctuations
- Google Search Algorithm Ranking Update Volatility Around June 6th
- Google Search Algorithm Ranking Volatility May 22 & 23 - Not Confirmed
- Google Search Algorithm Ranking Volatility Around May 17th (Unconfirmed)
- Google I/O Search Algorithm Ranking Update - Unconfirmed
- May 1st & 2nd Google Search Ranking Algorithm Update - Unconfirmed
- Google Search Ranking Fluctuations Continue Through The Past Weekend
- Google Search Ranking Volatility On March 1st, Is It The Product Reviews Update?
- Another Unconfirmed Google Search Ranking Algorithm Update Around February 14th
- Unconfirmed Google Search Ranking Algorithm Update On February 4th
- February 8th/9th Google Search Ranking Algorithm Update (Unconfirmed)
- Unconfirmed Google Update Impacting Product Reviews Sites On Thursday, January 26th?
- Weekend Google Search Ranking Algorithm Update - Saturday, January 14
- Google Search Ranking Algorithm Update On Wednesday?
- Google Search Ranking Algorithm Update Signals On January 3rd & 4th
- New Google Search Algorithm Ranking Fluctuations On December 26th
- Large Google Search Ranking Algorithm Updates & Volatility Continues
- The Google Search Generative Experience - All New AI Google Search Engine
- Google Expands Search Generative Experience To More Countries & Adds New Features
- Google Search Generative Experience Tests Links In AI-Generated Answers
- Google Search Generative Experience Now Has Definition Overlay Links
- Official: Google Search Generative Experience Gets Links
- Google Search Generative Experience Lite Version Test
- Google Search Generative Experience Gets Quality Updates & Major Speed Boost
- Google Bard Now Shows Citations Like Bing Chat
- Google SGE AI Snapshot Answer With Bolded Text & New Link Formats
- Google Search Generative Experience Gains "Supportive" Links In About This Result
- Google Search Launches Bard, It's ChatGPT Feature, To Trusted Testers (SEOs Concerned)
- Google Testing Apprentice Bard: Google's Answer To OpenAI's ChatGPT?
- Google's CEO Sundar Pichai Confirms New Chat Based Search Feature Coming Really Soon
- Google Bard Begins To Slowly Rollout - Citations, Limitations & Early Access
- Google Shares Early Feedback On SGE, Expands To Japan & India
- Google Rolls Out Updates To The Search Generative Experience Including Algorithm Improvements
- Google SGE While Browsing - Search Generative Experience On The Browser
- Google Bard Drops Waitlist & Gains Search, Maps, Lens & More Features
- Why Google Needs To Encourage Clicks To Publishers In The Search Generative Experience - It's About Ads & Revenues
- Google Search Can Now Check Bard's Answers
- Google Bard Can Now Understand YouTube Videos
- Google Assistant With Bard (As Expected)
- Microsoft Bing's New AI Features Are Really Impressive & Thought Out
- Prometheus: Why Bing AI Chat Is So Fast & Up-To-Date
- Microsoft To Release Major Quality Improvement For Bing AI Chat On Thursday
- Microsoft Bing Chat May Share Ad Revenue With Publishers
- New Bing AI Chat Now On Mobile With Voice Search
- Bing AI Chat Now Tests Response Tones: Precise, Balanced & Creative
- Bing Chat Adds Images & Videos, Improves Local Results & More Changes
- Microsoft Opens Bing Chat To All With New Upgrades
- Microsoft Bing AI Codename: Sydney
- Report: Microsoft Bing To Add OpenAI's ChatGPT Feature
- Bing Chat Adds Anchor Text Hyperlinks Within Answers
- Microsoft Bing's CEO: Google Bard Is Pretty Far Behind Bing Chat
- Bing Chat Personalized Answers - aka Memory
- Bing Search Showing Recent Bing Chat Topics
- Microsoft: Ads Clicks Within Bing Chat Are 1.8X Higher
- Bing Chat / Microsoft Copilot Mode Usage: Balanced 70%, Creative & Precise 15% Each
- Bing Chat Now Named Copilot
- Google On AI Content: Think About The Who, How, and Why For Your Content
- Google Reiterates Guidelines On AI Written Content After Bankrate AI Content Writer Gains Attention
- Big Publishers Concerned With AI Powered Search From Google & Bing
- ChatGPT Bot - You Can Block OpenAI Plugins If You Want
- Most SEOs Aren't Concerned About ChatGPT Threatening The SEO Industry
- 59% Of Searchers Don't Get The Importance Of AI In Search
- New Google Merchant Center Policy Says AI Generated Reviews Are Spam & Disallowed
- Possible Bing Algorithm Update On Wednesday, January 18th
- Now Confimed Bing Algorithm Update On Wednesday, January 18th
- Bing May Now Use AI To Write Your Snippets With AI-Generated Captions
- Microsoft Bing Updates Webmaster Guidelines: Conversation Mode and Bing Image Creator
- Bing Adds Site Name & Favicon To Search Result Snippets
- Bing Webmaster Tools Adding Bing Chat & Index Coverage Reporting
- Microsoft Working On Content Controls For Bing Search vs Bing Chat
- Bing Webmaster Tools Performance Report Update Gets New Data But Bing Chat Data Hidden
- Bing Webmaster Tools Sitemap Index Coverage Is Fully Live
- Bing Webmaster Tools To Remove Disavow Links Tool
- Yahoo To Make Search Cool Again
- Yahoo Working On Yahoo Search
- New Yahoo Search Experience May Launch Soon
- New Google Search Status Dashboard Tells Us When Crawling, Indexing Or Serving Goes Down
- Google Mobile First Indexing Now Really Done
- Google Bulk Mobile-First Indexing Switch Batch Today (Last Batch Done)
- Google: Google Quality Updates Can Impact Crawling & Indexing
- Google On Pages Popping In & Out Of The Google Index
- Confirmed: Google News Indexing Bug Fixed After 3 Weeks Of Issues
- Google Issues With Indexing & Serving New Content
- Google Documents Its Three Types Of Web Crawlers
- CSV Files Added To List Of File Types Indexable By Google
- Google: You Can Use A Single Robots.txt For All Your International Sites
- New Googlebot: Google-InspectionTool Added To Crawler User Agents
- Google To Work On Complementary Robots.txt Protocols For AI & More
- Google-Extended Is The New Google Crawler To Block Bard Or Google AI
- Bing Offers Methods To Block Bing Chat From Using Your Content
- ChatGPT Relaunches Browse With Bing Respecting Robots.txt Protocols
- OpenAI's ChatGPT New Web Crawler - GPTBot
- E-E-A-T - "Experience" Added To Revised Search Quality Raters Guidelines
- Google Search Quality Raters Guidelines Updated With Fewer Pages
- Google: Expect To See Changes In Search Around Third Party Hosted Content
- Google: Google Discover Impacted By Many Search Signals, Including Now The Helpful Content Update
- Google Now Says Google Discover Impacted By The Helpful Content Update Since October 2022
- Google Search Update Fixes Some Problematic Site Names
- Google: Site Name Issues Massively Dropped Since Last Algorithm Update
- New: Google Search Supports Syntax Graph Merge
- Google's Revised Site Name Questions & Resources Thread
- Google Removes Video Thumbnails In Search Results When Video Is Not Main Content
- Google: CNET's Content Pruning Plans Reasonable But SEO Impact Would Be Unnoticeable
- Google To Drop Support For Sitemaps Ping Endpoints In 6-Months
- New Google SEO Link Best Practices
- Google Does Major Refresh Of The Canonicalization Help Documentation
- Google Simplifies Policy Circumvention Spam Policy
- Google Reorganizes Sitemaps Documentation
- Google Search Research Paper Says SEO Practices Tends To Be Very Low Quality
- Google: Links No Longer A Top Three Ranking Signal
- Google's Gary Illyes: Authorship, Links & Disavows Less Important Than SEOs Think
- Microsoft Bing: lastmod Tag In XML Sitemap File Is Critical
- Goodbye FID, Hello INP - Interaction to Next Paint Coming To Google Core Web Vitals
- Google Details SEO Guidance For Content Syndication Partners
- SpamBrain Flexes In Google's 2022 Web Spam Report
- Obituary Spam On Google Too Fast & Out Of Control
- Google: Building Your Site On Bad Links Over Time Will Have A Lasting Effect
- Google Spam Policies & Ranking Systems Guide Updated For CSAM Content
- The SEO Conch House Story: Scraped Amazon Content That Ranked Incredibly In Google Search
- Google Search Console To Drop Page Experience Report, Mobile Usability Report & Mobile-Friendly Tests
- Google Search Console Redesigns Page Experience Overview Screen
- New Google Profile Page & Discussion Forum Structured Data With New Search Console Reports
- New Google Merchant Center Next To Replace Classic Merchant Center
- Google Search Console Core Web Vitals Report Update
- INP Core Web Vitals Report Now Live In Google Search Console
- Google Search Console Improved Video Indexing Reporting
- Google Search Console Adds Learning Video Rich Results Data To Performance Reports
- Google Adds New Vehicle Listing Structured Data With Search Console Reporting
- Google Search Console Page Indexing Report Updated July 2nd With More Granular Errors
- Google Search Console Breaks Out Merchant Listings and Product Snippets Reporting
- Google Search Console Video Indexing Report Gains Impressions & Sitemap Filters
- Google Crawl Rate Setting Going Away & Googlebot To Lower Minimum Crawl Speed
- Google Search Console Content Ideas - Experimental Feature
- Google Shutting Down Question Hub Next Month
- Google Merchant Center View Products Search Dashboard
- Google Adds Ongoing Bulk Data Export From Search Console to Google BigQuery
- Google Search Console Updates Users & Permissions Controls
- Google Search Console Adds If embedURL Page Uses indexifembedded
- Google Search Console Bulk Data Export Now Supports Multiple Properties
- Google Tests New Trusted Store Badge
- Google Publisher Center Reader Revenue Manager & Search Console Subscribed Content Report
- Google Search Console Uses Bloom Filters For Faster Reporting
- Google Merchant Center Automatically Creating Promotions Based On Your Site
- New Google Rich Result Test Paywalled Content Structured Data Check
- New Google Search Console Robots.txt Report Replaced Robots.txt Tester Tool
- 2023 Google Merchant Center Product Data Specification Updates
- Google To Personalize Search Results To Your Previous Searches
- Google Search Adds Follow Feature
- Google Search Labs Adds Notes To Search Results
- Official: Google Continuous Scroll Now On Desktop Search
- Google "Simple Search" - New Search Refinement Option?
- Google Search To Show FAQ & HowTo Rich Results Less Often
- Google FAQ Rich Results Now Only Displayed For Authoritative Sites
- Google Showing More FAQ Rich Results By Tweaking Which Sites Can Show Them?
- Google Drops All How-To Rich Results For Desktop (& Mobile) Search
- Google Search Stop Showing Event Rich Results - Bug?
- Google Search Stops Indenting Results
- Google Finally Launches The Perspectives Search Filter
- Google Search Perspectives
- Google Perspectives, About This Author & More Goes Live
- Google About This Image Snippet Feature
- Google About This Image Now Live Recency Of Image, AI Details & More
- Google Search Perspectives & Opinions
- Google Search "Ask A Doctor" PAA
- Google Search Shop Deals Shows Commerce-Like Interface With Products By Category
- US To Get Google News Showcase & Updated Google News Follow Tab
- Google Launches +Topic Search Bar Refinements After Several Months Of Testing
- Google Sitename, Favicon & Sponsored Label Live On Desktop (Not Just Mobile)
- Google Search Drops Playable Podcast Rich Snippets
- Google Confirms Podcast Carousels Going Away In Search On February 13
- Google Search Save Your Favorite Brands Feature
- Google's New Search Quality Feedback Form
- Confirmed: Google Tests Ads Mixed Within Free Search Results
- Google Ads In Search Generative Experience - What They Look Like
- Ads In The New Bing Chat Interface
- Google Testing SGE Ads - Sponsored Content - You May Also Like
- Google Ads Conversation Experience To Create New Ads & Automatically Created Assets
- Google Ads Generative AI Performance Max & New Google Product Studio
- Google Expands AI Tools For Search Ads
- Google Ads AI Asset Generation For Performance Max Rolling Out
- Google Ads New Left Side Bar Design Rolling Out
- The Google Ads Sandbox: New Limited Ad Serving Policy
- Microsoft Advertising Ads For AI Chat Solutions
- Google Ads Removed 53% More Ads This Year - 5.2 Billion Ads Blocked
- Google Ads Gains Account-Level Negative Keywords
- Google Ads Rolling Out Performance Max Experiments
- Google Keyword Planner Organize Keywords Into Ad Groups Officially Live In English
- Google Ads Performance Max Adds Brand Exclusions, Page Feeds, Video Creation & More Reporting
- Google Ads Adds Automatically Created Assets & Loses Some Location Targeting Settings
- Google Ads Performance Max For Travel Goals Available Globally Soon
- Microsoft Advertising Gains Flyer Extensions, Retract & Restate Conversions, Ad Schedule Calendar View & More
- Google Ads Looking To Surface More Search Term Data
- Google Ads To Deprecate Non-Last-Click Rules-Based Attribution Models: First Click, Linear, Time Decay & Position-Based Attribution Models
- Microsoft Adverting Bing Doctor And Clinic Ads
- Microsoft Advertising Broad Match Modifier Now Use Broad Match Instead Of Phrase Match On Bing
- Microsoft Advertising Relaxes Advertiser Identity Verification
- Report: Google Pushing Advertisers To Use Agencies & Third Party Resellers
- Google Updates AdsBot Mobile Web Android User Agent
- Google Updates Shopping Ads, Free Listings Policy Center & How Shopping Works Documents
- Google Ads Automatically Created Assets For Performance Max Campaigns
- Google Ads New Trademarks Policy Now Requires An Appeal Form
- Google Ads Tests Paid Customer Support Options
- Google Ads Beta AI Generated Help Guide
- Microsoft Officially Relaunches The Old pubCenter As New
- Google Maps Local Listings Are Now "Photo-First" Results
- Google Maps Blocked 20% More Fake Reviews In 2022
- Google Sues Business Over Alleged Fake Business Profiles & Reviews
- Google Discontinues Google Posts Insights
- Google Business Profile Tests Generative AI To Help Owners Write Business Descriptions
- Google Updates Reviews Guidelines For Personal Information & Fake Engagement
- New Google Business Profiles Reinstatement Process (US)
- New Google Business Profile Policies Overview Page
- Google Reduces Local Pack Results In Web Search?
- Google Local Pack Map Auto Expand Is Now Live
- Google Maps iOS App Also Gets Business Tab
- Google Business Profile Bulk Data Changes
- Apple Business Connect: Manage Your Business On Apple Maps
- Apple Business Connect Adds Peer Group Benchmarks
- Google Analytics To Show UA3 Data For A Year After It Stops Collecting Data On July 1, 2023
- Google Analytics UA 3 Still Collecting Data But Google Says Not For Long...
- Google To Sunset Google Optimize On September 30, 2023
- Google Reiterates: Google Analytics 4 Deadline Is Not Changing
- Finally: Google AdSense Integrates With Google Analytics 4
- Google Analytics 4 Supports AMP Pages - Days Before GA4 Migration Deadline
- DOJ Sues Google Again To Break Up Its Ad Business Over Monopolistic Actions
- Google's 3 Pillars Of Search Ranking Via DOJ Documents
- Google Raised Ad Prices To Hit Revenue Goals, Google Executive Said
- Google Ads VP Emails Chrome & Search Team For Ranking Tweaks & Query Injections From Chrome
- Yandex Search Ranking Factors Leaked & Revealed
- The Google Layoffs Are Sad For Many But The Fear May Be Worse
- Yusuf Mehdi & Mikhail Parakhin New Roles At Microsoft With Panos Panay's Departure
- Head Of Google Ads, Jerry Dischler, Steps Down After 15 Years
- No, SEOs & Google Didn't Ruin The Internet & Nor Is The Internet Ruined
Looking Forward To 2024:
Last year, I said we will see a lot more for the helpful content update, in a very big way. The core updates, I think, may be lighter and less impactful. I do think we will see stronger spam updates in 2024 as well. I was wrong on some levels, the core updates were not weaker and we only had one helpful content update in 2023 and only one spam update in 2023. But the updates were very strong and impactful - for the most part.
I wrote that AI will become used more in SEO, for better or worse, which was a no-brainer and I was right. I also said we will see more from Google and others with search interface changes; which we 1000% saw, especially a few weeks ago with the personalization and follow feature and notes.
I also said AI will play a big part of search and search ads - which is an understatement for what was announced in 2023.
Looking forward to 2024 - the easy answer is to say AI in search will continue to be a big deal. Google will launch a more subtle layout for the SGE AI-generated answers. We will see new AI-based ad formats from Google and Bing. I do hope we will see less personalization but I suspect we will see more of it, baked into AI for search and Google Assistant.
More and more tasks will be handled by AI for both technical SEO, content SEO and search ads.
It is just such an exciting time in search with so much changing and I think most of us see the direction things are headed.
Thank you:As I said last year, I deeply appreciate and thank you all so much for reading every day, commenting (or ignoring the comments) and for sharing the stories here. Keep up the chatter and let's build an even better search community this coming year. Everyone stay safe and healthy!
Thank you,
Barry Schwartz