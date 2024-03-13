John Mueller's Site Dropped From Google Search

Mar 13, 2024 - 11:25 am 22 by
Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Logo Buried In Rubble

Everyone in the SEO community is talking about how John Mueller's website is no longer listed in the Google Search results. It seems like it was deindexed and removed from Google completely. The question is why? John Mueller is one of the most recognized Google Search spokespeople on the internet, so for his site, johnmu.com, with a ton of geeky topics on it, to be not showing up in the Google Search results - SEOs wonder...

If you do a site command for [site:johnmu.com] - no results come up:

Johnmu Site Google Deindexed

Of course, first thing every SEO does it inspect the johnmu.com/robots.txt - so have fun going through that. Then you look for other meta tags that might prevent it from being indexed.

We do not have access to John's Google Search Console to see if there was a manual action, like so many other sites received last week, but I doubt his site was hit by one...

I spotted this via:

Here is how John is responding to the reaction of this information thus far:

Here is Fabrice Canel from the Bing team - how funny:

What do you all think is going on. It seems John is having fun with this one...

Be nice please.

Forum discussion at X.

 

