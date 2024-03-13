Everyone in the SEO community is talking about how John Mueller's website is no longer listed in the Google Search results. It seems like it was deindexed and removed from Google completely. The question is why? John Mueller is one of the most recognized Google Search spokespeople on the internet, so for his site, johnmu.com, with a ton of geeky topics on it, to be not showing up in the Google Search results - SEOs wonder...

If you do a site command for [site:johnmu.com] - no results come up:

Of course, first thing every SEO does it inspect the johnmu.com/robots.txt - so have fun going through that. Then you look for other meta tags that might prevent it from being indexed.

We do not have access to John's Google Search Console to see if there was a manual action, like so many other sites received last week, but I doubt his site was hit by one...

Here is how John is responding to the reaction of this information thus far:

How to double the traffic to your site in these 5 easy steps! — John (@JohnMu) March 13, 2024

I definitely do not forget to EAT, lol :-) — John (@JohnMu) March 13, 2024

Tell me what it finds, please! — John (@JohnMu) March 13, 2024

It's raining on Googlebot. What does it mean? — John (@JohnMu) March 13, 2024

You might be on to something - look what I found: pic.twitter.com/Q6Ej0A1O7Z — John (@JohnMu) March 13, 2024

Here is Fabrice Canel from the Bing team - how funny:

What do you all think is going on. It seems John is having fun with this one...

Be nice please.

