DOJ May Break Up Google: Separating Android & Chrome; Maybe Ads

Aug 14, 2024 - 7:51 am 25 by
Filed Under Google News

Broken Up Google Logo

US Considers a Rare Antitrust Move: Breaking Up Google, out of Bloomberg last night was the big business news from yesterday. How would Google be broken up? Well, they would diversify Android and Chrome and potentially try to force Google to sell "AdWords," they mean Google Ads.

I get how you can break up Google Search from Android and Chrome, but separating out Google Ads from Google Search might be a bit tough...

This report comes after the DOJ ruled Google a monopoly earlier this month. Now, this is the quote from Bloomberg's piece, "If the Justice Department pushes ahead with a breakup plan, the most likely units for divestment are the Android operating system and Google’s web browser Chrome, said the people. Officials are also looking at trying to force a possible sale of AdWords, the platform the company uses to sell text advertising, one of the people said."

It also says, "Regardless, the government will likely seek a ban on the type of exclusive contracts that were at the center of its case against Google." Meaning, the deals it has with Apple and others to be the default search provider on their product or services.

But a breakup might not happen, it is "being considered" but less severe options are on the table, like sharing data with competitors and other providers. "Less severe options include forcing Google to share more data with competitors and measures to prevent it from gaining an unfair advantage in AI products, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing private conversations," Bloomberg wrote.

If a breakup is the remedy, Android, the mobile operating system is one of the more popular ones on the table. "Divesting the Android operating system, used on about 2.5 billion devices worldwide, is one of the remedies that’s been most frequently discussed by Justice Department attorneys, according to the people," Bloomberg reported.

And with Chrome, Google's web browser, Bloomberg's piece reads, "Those agreements also require that Google’s search widget and Chrome browser be installed on devices in such a way they can’t be deleted, effectively preventing other search engines from competing, he found."

On Google Ads, "If the Justice Department doesn’t call for Google to sell off AdWords, it could ask for interoperability requirements that would make it work seamlessly on other search engines, the people said."

When it comes to data sharing, "Another option would require Google to divest or license its data to rivals, such as Microsoft’s Bing or DuckDuckGo."

I guess we will see:

More coverage can be found on Techmeme.

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: August 14, 2024

Aug 14, 2024 - 10:00 am
Google News

DOJ May Break Up Google: Separating Android & Chrome; Maybe Ads

Aug 14, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google Maps

Google Hotel Listings Under Siege: Fake WhatsApp Numbers & Marking As Closed

Aug 14, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google

Google Gemini Research: Web Search & Adds Link Citations

Aug 14, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Search Console Only Shows 35% Of Your Data? It Depends, Says Google.

Aug 14, 2024 - 7:21 am
Other Search Engines

Apple Business Connect Adds Showcase Enhancements & Updates

Aug 14, 2024 - 7:11 am
Previous Story: Google Hotel Listings Under Siege: Fake WhatsApp Numbers & Marking As Closed
Next Story: Daily Search Forum Recap: August 14, 2024

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.