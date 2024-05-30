After over 32 hours of silence after the Google Search ranking data leak, Google has finally confirmed the leak, but urged caution around making assumptions on how Google Search ranking works based on the documents.

Google sent me a statement that reads:

We would caution against making inaccurate assumptions about Search based on out-of-context, outdated, or incomplete information. We’ve shared extensive information about how Search works and the types of factors that our systems weigh, while also working to protect the integrity of our results from manipulation.

I spoke with a Google representative about this data leak and Google would not comment about specific details in the data leak. Google said it simply won't talk about specific ranking signals, as it never really does. It does not do this, as Google said, because it does not want to give any advantage to bad-actors and spammers.

Google said it would be incorrect to assume that this information in the data leak is comprehensive, fully relevant, or even provides up-to-date information on the Google Search rankings. I don't think anyone would argue with this message - we just don't know.

So those rumors that this was fake are incorrect.

Did Google lie to us? I know many in the industry think Google lies to us. But I am not sure we can use this as clear evidence that Google outright lied to us. I mean, we just don't know if everything in this document was ever used, just used for testing, was used at the time Google made those statements. So it is just hard to know for sure.

That being said, I posted a poll on X asking "after reading Google's response to the data leak - will you trust Google going forward?" As you expect, most say they cannot trust Google, with currently over 1,200 votes - 90% said "No."

After reading Google's response to the data leak - will you trust Google going forward? Details at https://t.co/lfBKRoxB7m — Barry Schwartz (@rustybrick) May 29, 2024

I also posted this, the responses are interesting and no way would Google answer 99% of them:

If you could ask Google one question on this data leak, what would it be? — Barry Schwartz (@rustybrick) May 29, 2024

Finally, here are some reactions to Google's response:

Y'all can stop with the "the leak is fake" now. https://t.co/YBY7AO09X7 — Mic King (@iPullRank) May 29, 2024

Google won't provide specifics. Not shocking. :) You can check Barry's post for the official response from Google. https://t.co/PhwkLSVjjm — Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) May 29, 2024

I guess Google is in its Toxic Boyfriend era. "I'm not gaslighting you, you are taking what I said out of context" #seo #google https://t.co/AnHdu3iZja — Geoff (@RunGeoffRun) May 29, 2024

Makes a lot of sense tbh https://t.co/SO77iAfAAQ — Lily Ray 😏 (@lilyraynyc) May 29, 2024

Perhaps this leak will result in less communication between Google and SEO community because everything in future will be sort of interpreted by SEOs in context of what's there in the leaked code. https://t.co/TcbeVLpV7y — Gagan Ghotra (@gaganghotra_) May 29, 2024

The problem is that we can't trust them anymore... You have to earn trust. Say trust me isn't enough! — Matthieu Gauthier (@MisterMatthieu) May 29, 2024

They did not deny the leaked data was accurate, just that it lacked context.



In other words: deflect, deflect, deflect! — Tim Wells (@JTimWells) May 29, 2024

All raw data will always lack context. I went through this with The Ruby Files. That being said- the lack of context does not undermine the validity of the data. — Kristen Ruby (@sparklingruby) May 29, 2024

Google answer to leak, is the one expected in these circumstances: “We would caution against making inaccurate assumptions about Search based on out-of-context, outdated, or incomplete information. We’ve shared extensive information about how Search works and the types of factors… https://t.co/Q2bHJWJTZ7 — Aleyda Solis 🕊️ (@aleyda) May 29, 2024

If you still believe anything they say seek help for Stockholm syndrome

immediately. https://t.co/vjjMuiwpfb — Interest Empire (@InterestEmpire) May 29, 2024

There is just a lot of reaction, as you can imagine.

