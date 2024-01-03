Google's John Mueller explained why some links that you think are important might not be that important for search ranking purposes. He responded to a question on Reddit asking why an important link is not shown by the third-party link trackers.

The person asked, "I have the most important (parent company) domain linking to the site but it doesn’t show on any trackers and I haven’t seen a noticeable increase in DA or traffic since then. They linked in a blog post and we link them often. Am I doing something wrong? Do I need to ask them to do anything specific?"

The obvious answer is that not all link tracking tools pick up all links and that Google does not use DA, a third party metric.

But John added more, he said:

PageRank is per page, so a random page on an important domain is still a random page.

da is da, and not Google.

if it's from your parent company, maybe they have a more persistent page that they could use.

no tool that shows links is ever complete.

trying to understand how links like this work is fine, but don't over focus on links.

Forum discussion at Reddit.