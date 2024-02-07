Google: Search Quality Improvements Coming In Near Future

For the past few months now, Google has been saying there are big improvements coming to address some of the search quality issues we've all been seeing in the Google Search results. Danny Sullivan, Google's Search Liason, wrote yesterday that these improvements "are on the way in the near future."

Lily Ray spotted some concerning featured snippets, which prompted the response from Sullivan. He said, "I appreciate the concern. I've shared a number of times that we have a range of improvements coming that I do believe will better deal with these and other issues." He said those search quality improvements "are on the way in the near future."

As I said, Google has been talking about these improvements for the past few months. In November, Sullivan didn't say to buckle up, search changes are coming. Then a month later in December, Sullivan said that while they have taken steps to address some spammy issues more is coming. A month after that, in January 2024, Sullivan reiterated these changes are still coming. So a couple of weeks ago, I said we should be prepared and ready for the next Google storm to touch down. We are still waiting but Sullivan said it is in "the near future."

Lily Ray shared this featured snippet:

Yes, I'm passing it on so we can look at that. You can also use the feedback option, if you haven't already. — Google SearchLiaison (@searchliaison) February 6, 2024

I appreciate the concern. I've shared a number of times that we have a range of improvements coming that I do believe will better deal with these and other issues. They are on the way in the near future. — Google SearchLiaison (@searchliaison) February 6, 2024

Are you all ready? Do you all think the improvements will be that great? What are you all expecting?

Google's search results are getting worse and worse. Turning into a bigger joke. But they're a monopoly, so what can you do? — Marc Schenker (@TheMarcSchenker) February 6, 2024

