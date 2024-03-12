In September, Microsoft told us they would add Copilot to Microsoft Advertising to help advertisers create and optimize their ads. Now some advertisers are seeing the Copilot button within the Microsoft Advertising console.

Thomas Eccel spotted it and posted a screenshot of it in action on X, he wrote, "Bing Ads account has now Copilot integrated! It can be used to ask questions and optimization." Also, Adriaan Dekker posted about it on LinkedIn.

The disclaimer in Coppilot within Microsoft Advertising reads, "Copilot in the Microsoft Advertising Platform is powered by generative Al. Please share your feedback so we can learn and improve."

It then starts off like most chat bots and says:

Hi, how can I help? Start by asking a question, such as: How do I get ad campaigns up and running?

How can I get my ads in front of customers?

What are my billing options?

Here are screenshots:

As I wrote back in September, Copilot in the Microsoft Advertising Platform is specifically designed for advertisers and agencies, Microsoft said. Copilot in the Microsoft Advertising uses natural language conversations and generative AI "to simplify and enhance your experience with the Microsoft Advertising Platform, including getting content recommendations, quickly accessing help and more."

Forum discussion at X.