Copilot Now In Microsoft Advertising Console

Mar 12, 2024 - 7:31 am 0 by
Filed Under Bing Ads

Microsoft Robot In Conference Room

In September, Microsoft told us they would add Copilot to Microsoft Advertising to help advertisers create and optimize their ads. Now some advertisers are seeing the Copilot button within the Microsoft Advertising console.

Thomas Eccel spotted it and posted a screenshot of it in action on X, he wrote, "Bing Ads account has now Copilot integrated! It can be used to ask questions and optimization." Also, Adriaan Dekker posted about it on LinkedIn.

The disclaimer in Coppilot within Microsoft Advertising reads, "Copilot in the Microsoft Advertising Platform is powered by generative Al. Please share your feedback so we can learn and improve."

It then starts off like most chat bots and says:

Hi, how can I help? Start by asking a question, such as:
  • How do I get ad campaigns up and running?
  • How can I get my ads in front of customers?
  • What are my billing options?

Here are screenshots:

Microsoft Advertising Adds Copilot

Microsoft Ads Copilot

As I wrote back in September, Copilot in the Microsoft Advertising Platform is specifically designed for advertisers and agencies, Microsoft said. Copilot in the Microsoft Advertising uses natural language conversations and generative AI "to simplify and enhance your experience with the Microsoft Advertising Platform, including getting content recommendations, quickly accessing help and more."

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Google March Core &amp; Spam Updates, Manual Actions, Spam Policies, Bing Webmaster Tools &amp; Deep Search - YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google Maps

Google Hotel & Restaurant Search Listings Tests Adding Website Link

Mar 12, 2024 - 7:41 am
Bing Ads

Copilot Now In Microsoft Advertising Console

Mar 12, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google Maps

Google Business Profiles With Bookable Services

Mar 12, 2024 - 7:21 am
Google

Google Top Stories More Context Section Is Generated By AI

Mar 12, 2024 - 7:11 am
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: March 11, 2024

Mar 11, 2024 - 4:00 pm
Bing Search

Bing Webmaster Tools May Provide Up 24 Months Of Data

Mar 11, 2024 - 7:51 am
Previous Story: Google Business Profiles With Bookable Services
Next Story: Google Hotel & Restaurant Search Listings Tests Adding Website Link

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.