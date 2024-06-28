Google has completed the rollout of the June 2024 spam update after a seven-day and one-hour period. This update started on June 20, 2024, and was completed on June 27, 2024. This was a broad spam update, not a link spam update, and it did not automate the site reputation abuse policy.

In this story, you will find the June 2024 spam update quick facts, more details on this spam update, what the tracking tools reported in terms of ranking volatility over the past week and the previous spam updates.

June 2024 Google Spam Update Quick Facts

Here are the most important things that we know right now in short form:

Name: Google June 2024 Spam Update

Google June 2024 Spam Update Launched: June 20, 2024 at about 11:15 am ET

June 20, 2024 at about 11:15 am ET Rollout: June 27, 2024 at about 12:10 pm ET

June 27, 2024 at about 12:10 pm ET Targets: Sites violating some of the Google search spam policies.

Sites violating some of the Google search spam policies. Does Not Target: This update does not target link spam, it does not target the site reputation abuse policy and some other policies.

This update does not target link spam, it does not target the site reputation abuse policy and some other policies. Penalty: It penalizes some of spam techniques that are against Google's spam policies.

It penalizes some of spam techniques that are against Google's spam policies. Global: This is a global update impacting all regions and languages.

This is a global update impacting all regions and languages. Impact: Google would not tell me what percentage of queries or searches were impacted by this update.

Google would not tell me what percentage of queries or searches were impacted by this update. Recover: If you were hit by this, Google said you should review its spam policies to ensure they are complying with those.

If you were hit by this, Google said you should review its spam policies to ensure they are complying with those. Refreshes: Google will do periodic refreshes to the spam update. It can take many months to recover, Google said.

More On This Update

This update did not overlap with any other search algorithm or system update, but it did overlap with an indexing bug that occurred the night of the update. My speculation, and I am likely wrong, is the spam update caused an issue with indexing - but I am probably wrong.

Google did link to its generic spam updates page on its help documentation but that page was no updated with any new details. Google did say on LinkedIn, "It's a normal spam update, it's not the algorithmic part of reputation abuse. We'll inform when that happens." Also, this is not link related, because Google has separate link spam updates and this was labeled just a "spam update." Google also confirmed that for me on X.

Tracking Tools On June 2024 Spam Update

Some of the tools were pretty calm over the past week but some were pretty heated. Generally, spam updates do not cause these tools to get too heated. The reason for that is likely because spam updates generally do not hit well established brand websites that rank well.

Here are what the tools show over the past several days:

Semrush:

SimilarWeb:

Advanced Web Rankings:

Mozcast:

Accuranker:

Algoroo:

SERPmetrics:

Mangools:

Wincher:

SERPstat:

Cognitive SEO:

Previous Google Spam Updates

Here are the documented previous spam updates:

Spam Update Details

Google's very own spam update help documentation says:

While Google's automated systems to detect search spam are constantly operating, we occasionally make notable improvements to how they work. When we do, we refer to this as a spam update and share when they happen on our list of Google Search ranking updates. For example, SpamBrain is our AI-based spam-prevention system. From time-to-time, we improve that system to make it better at spotting spam and to help ensure it catches new types of spam. Sites that see a change after a spam update should review our spam policies to ensure they are complying with those. Sites that violate our policies may rank lower in results or not appear in results at all. Making changes may help a site improve if our automated systems learn over a period of months that the site complies with our spam policies. In the case of a link spam update (an update that specifically deals with link spam), making changes might not generate an improvement. This is because when our systems remove the effects spammy links may have, any ranking benefit the links may have previously generated for your site is lost. Any potential ranking benefits generated by those links cannot be regained.

Forum discussion at X and WebmasterWorld.