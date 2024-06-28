Google has completed the rollout of the June 2024 spam update after a seven-day and one-hour period. This update started on June 20, 2024, and was completed on June 27, 2024. This was a broad spam update, not a link spam update, and it did not automate the site reputation abuse policy.
In this story, you will find the June 2024 spam update quick facts, more details on this spam update, what the tracking tools reported in terms of ranking volatility over the past week and the previous spam updates.
June 2024 Google Spam Update Quick Facts
Here are the most important things that we know right now in short form:
- Name: Google June 2024 Spam Update
- Launched: June 20, 2024 at about 11:15 am ET
- Rollout: June 27, 2024 at about 12:10 pm ET
- Targets: Sites violating some of the Google search spam policies.
- Does Not Target: This update does not target link spam, it does not target the site reputation abuse policy and some other policies.
- Penalty: It penalizes some of spam techniques that are against Google's spam policies.
- Global: This is a global update impacting all regions and languages.
- Impact: Google would not tell me what percentage of queries or searches were impacted by this update.
- Recover: If you were hit by this, Google said you should review its spam policies to ensure they are complying with those.
- Refreshes: Google will do periodic refreshes to the spam update. It can take many months to recover, Google said.
This update did not overlap with any other search algorithm or system update, but it did overlap with an indexing bug that occurred the night of the update. My speculation, and I am likely wrong, is the spam update caused an issue with indexing - but I am probably wrong.
Google did link to its generic spam updates page on its help documentation but that page was no updated with any new details. Google did say on LinkedIn, "It's a normal spam update, it's not the algorithmic part of reputation abuse. We'll inform when that happens." Also, this is not link related, because Google has separate link spam updates and this was labeled just a "spam update." Google also confirmed that for me on X.
Tracking Tools On June 2024 Spam Update
Some of the tools were pretty calm over the past week but some were pretty heated. Generally, spam updates do not cause these tools to get too heated. The reason for that is likely because spam updates generally do not hit well established brand websites that rank well.
Here are what the tools show over the past several days:
Previous Google Spam Updates
Here are the documented previous spam updates:
- June 2021 spam update on June 23, 2021 - one day rollout
- June 2021 spam update on June 28, 2021 - one day rollout
- July 2021 link spam update started on July 26, 2021 and completed 29 days later on August 24, 2021
- November 2021 spam update started on November 3, 2021 and completed 8 days later on November 11, 2021
- October 2022 spam update started on October 19, 2022 and completed 48 hours later on October 21, 2022
- December 2022 link spam update started on December 14, 2022 and completed 19 days later on January 12, 2023
- October 2023 spam update started on October 4, 2023 and completed 15 days later on October 20, 2023
- March 2024 spam update started on March 5, 2024 and completed 15 days later on March 20, 2024
- June 2024 spam update started on June 20, 204 and completed 7 days later on June 27, 2024
Spam Update Details
Google's very own spam update help documentation says:
While Google's automated systems to detect search spam are constantly operating, we occasionally make notable improvements to how they work. When we do, we refer to this as a spam update and share when they happen on our list of Google Search ranking updates.
For example, SpamBrain is our AI-based spam-prevention system. From time-to-time, we improve that system to make it better at spotting spam and to help ensure it catches new types of spam.
Sites that see a change after a spam update should review our spam policies to ensure they are complying with those. Sites that violate our policies may rank lower in results or not appear in results at all. Making changes may help a site improve if our automated systems learn over a period of months that the site complies with our spam policies.
In the case of a link spam update (an update that specifically deals with link spam), making changes might not generate an improvement. This is because when our systems remove the effects spammy links may have, any ranking benefit the links may have previously generated for your site is lost. Any potential ranking benefits generated by those links cannot be regained.
Forum discussion at X and WebmasterWorld.