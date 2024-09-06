It is like the Google August 2024 core update didn't finish rolling out, or maybe something else is going on, because I am still seeing a lot of signals of intense search ranking volatility in the Google Search results. The tools are all still heated and the chatter within the SEO community is still pretty lively.

I mean, Google may have announced the August core update is done rolling out, but maybe this is the remnants of the end of the rollout? It can also be a totally different update that Google did not confirm? It is hard to say but what we do know is that many site owners and SEOs are still seeing a lot of volatility and movement in the Google Search results.

It seemed to have started or continued the day Google announced the rollout was complete. The movement continued from September 3rd through today, September 6th.

Google Tracking Tools

Just look at these tools, you'd expect them to calm down a bit after September 3rd, but most have not:

Semrush:

SimilarWeb:

Advanced Web Rankings:

Cognitive SEO:

Algoroo:

SERPmetrics:

SERPstat:

Accuranker:

Mangools:

Wincher:

Mozcast:

Data For SEO:

SEO Chatter

The chatter across WebmasterWorld, social and here did not die down at all. Here are some quotes:

G analytics is broken or this update killed my main site. Has anyone else noticed this huge drop today?

GA4 has practically been unusable for us. Even with just the basics. Traffic way down for us as well today.

Big drop yesterday and today looks terrible as well.

Someone could think that the end of the update was the update, cause just in time traffic got worse again, sales are non existent from google traffic. google user engagement is near to ZERO.

Traffic is ridiculously high since the return from Labor Day holiday for me. Search traffic is up 60% today at 1pm. Yesterday search was up 30% overall. Will be nice if that keeps up, but...

There's been a lot of volatility here all day since yesterday. Moments of high traffic, followed by huge drops. Old pages receiving a lot of traffic, then disappearing... The update is definitely still active...

Something is going on for sure. The SEMrush Sensors still on a high range.

Like I commented earlier... Something happened on the 3rd of September. Just when some of us thought we had a boost or was safe from the core update, Googlers hit the "Nuke!" button and now more sites got obliterated.

There is still something running. The traffic and serps are all over the show again. Many of our keywords are out of the top 100 again. Started 2 days ago.

Same here. 2 days ago I had many sales, which was very unusual. Now again nothing

I wrote earlier that there is still something moving around. We can look at 3rd September as the start point of this movement. The movement in and out of serps again.

100% agree. Something is going on for sure.

This type of chatter just goes on and on.

Again, I am not sure if this is the tail end of the completed core update or of this is something new. But something is still brewing.

Forum discussion at WebmasterWorld.