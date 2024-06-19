Google has posted a new document in its forums named frequently asked questions about AI Overviews. In this document it has a section named "why can’t I disable AI Overviews?" The answer is that Google's "goal is to help people find the information they’re looking for quickly and reliably."

The question is "Why can’t I disable AI Overviews?"

Google wrote in response:

Before rolling out AI Overviews in Search, we tested the experience extensively through Search Labs to help us understand where generative AI can be most helpful. Like all the Search features we build, our goal is to help people find the information they’re looking for quickly and reliably. You might also find the Web filter useful if you'd like to focus on text-based links without features like AI Overviews. Learn more about AI Overviews: g.co/ai/overviewsinsearch.

I am not sure if that really answers the question - does it?

Here are the full FAQs on Google's AI Overviews based on the most common questions about AI Overviews from the Google Search forums "to help you understand this new feature and how it can enhance your search experience," Ashwarya from the Google Search team wrote:

What are AI Overviews?

Will disabling “AI Overviews and more” disable all AI Overviews?

Is AI Overviews available in all languages and regions?

Are AI Overviews always accurate?

How do I get access to AI Overviews?

How do I remove AI Overviews?

Why can’t I disable AI Overviews?

What is the "Web filter” feature?

Why did the SGE (Search Generative Experience) name change?

How can I provide feedback on AI Overviews?

AI Overviews use generative AI to provide key information about your Google search, with links to dig deeper and learn more. Learn more about AI Overviews: g.co/ai/overviewsinsearch.No, turning off the “AI Overviews and more” experiment in Search Labs will not disable all AI Overviews in Search. AI Overviews are a feature like knowledge panels and can’t be turned off.AI Overviews (outside of Search Labs) are currently available to users in the US in English. We’re gradually rolling out AI Overviews to more users, languages, and regions.Generative AI is experimental and can make mistakes. We're constantly improving accuracy to ensure AI Overviews uphold Search’s quality standards. Learn more: goo.gle/GenAIAI Overviews (outside of Search Labs) are currently available to users in the US in English, and we look forward to bringing this capability to more users and countries. To get early access, you can opt into "AI Overviews and more” in Search Labs, in countries where the experiment is available: goo.gle/SLavail.AI Overviews in Search (outside of Search Labs) are a Search feature like knowledge panels and can't be turned off. However, you can select the Web filter after you perform a search. This filter displays only text-based links without features like AI Overviews. Learn more about AI Overviews: g.co/ai/overviewsinsearch.Before rolling out AI Overviews in Search, we tested the experience extensively through Search Labs to help us understand where generative AI can be most helpful. Like all the Search features we build, our goal is to help people find the information they’re looking for quickly and reliably. You might also find the Web filter useful if you'd like to focus on text-based links without features like AI Overviews. Learn more about AI Overviews: g.co/ai/overviewsinsearch.We know that for some queries, some people really want web links – just like they might want to filter results for images, videos or results from forums. So we added a new “web” filter that lets people get a results page with just links.The experiment was renamed “AI Overviews and more” to reflect that it offers an expanded version of the AI Overviews feature available in Search, along with other generative AI features being tested in Search Labs.Rate each overview with a thumbs up 👍 or thumbs down 👎. Click "Share more feedback" or "Report a problem" to provide details. Your feedback will help this experience improve. Learn more: g.co/ai/overviewfeedback.

Forum discussion at Google Web Search Help.