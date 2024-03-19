Google: Publishing Content In Bulk Is Not Spam

Google Robots Typing Fast

Google's John Mueller said publishing content in bulk does not make the content spammy in the eyes of Google Search. He said if you publish awesome content in bulk, Google loves awesome content. But if you publish low-quality content in bulk or not, then Google does not like that content.

The question posted was, "I publish my articles in bulk, because it's easier to prepare the internal linking strategy beforehand. Is it fine to publish 40-50 articles at once or could be seen spam?"

John Mueller replied, "Content is generally not considered spam just from the way that you publish it. Some sites switch on a big batch of awesome content, and awesome is awesome. Some sites publish small amounts of junk, and well, it's junk not because of how it's published."

Google has said this before, in 2023 Google said there is no reason to delay the release of thousands of pages. In 2017 Google said publishing 100,000 pages at once is not an SEO issue. And in 2013, Google said it is not about how much or how many pieces you publish. Although, in 2013, Matt Cutts said too many pages can be a red flag - I assume that is no longer true?

