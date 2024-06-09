June 8th Weekend Google Search Ranking Algorithm Volatility

Jun 9, 2024 - 8:25 am 90 by
Filed Under Google Updates

Google Logo Fire Charred Melt

Hope you are all having a nice relaxing weekend because it seems like the Google Search rankings were super volatile again this past Saturday. I am seeing a spike in SEO chatter and the third-party Google tracking ranking tools are showing significant ranking fluctuations on June 8th.

I really do try not to post stories on the weekend, but I am seeing a possible Google Search ranking update again this weekend. And yes, it has been a super volatile time in the Google Search results for the past several weeks now.

Again, it was super heated yesterday, Saturday, June 8th.

Previous Recent Google Volatility

Here is the recent Google Search ranking volatility we reported on. The most recent was on June 5th and then on the weekend, June 1st. That was followed by the Memorial Day weekend, then we had around May 22nd, May 16th, May 9th, May 3rd and April 25th. Before that the March 2024 core update started on March 5th and ended on April 19th, 45 days later.

Google Tracking Tools

Just look at how heated these tools were yesterday, most of the tools have data for today already, so look at the previous day on these charts:

Semrush:

Semrush

SimilarWeb:

Similarweb

Advanced Web Rankings:

Advancedwebranking

Mozcast:

Mozcast

SERPmetrics:

Serpmetrics

Accuranker:

Accuranker

Mangools:

Mangools

Wincher:

Wincher

SERPstat:

Serpstat

Cognitive SEO:

Cognitiveseo

Algoroo:

Algoroo

SEO Chatter

Here is some of the early chatter at WebmasterWorld and comments here:

Worst traffic I have seen in a while. Both for my HCU boosted and HCU demoted sites.

Yes, there is quite a drop not only because of the algorithms, but also because of the launch of the Gemini app in my case. We've pretty much got everything against us.

So for keywords where I answer queries I've lost positions, while I've gained where my site has nothing to do with the query. Years and years of hard work by Google's engineers to get sites that responded perfectly to queries and then became like the worst search engines completely messed up.

They are onto something, dropping since a few days!

Traffic today is so bad it is laughable. Before you say it is a Saturday, we have had Saturdays before. We have Saturdays from previous years to compare to this exact week.

For the first time, I was surprised to see this low traffic. Now, the traffic has gone so low that it was beyond my expectations. I was disheartened, and that's why I had even shared about it the day before yesterday. Traffic today is so bad it is laughable—it goes the same for me.

Weekends are definitely the worst days of the week now.

For 10 years they were the most busiest and profitable days of the week for us, not anymore.

For us, they weren't. We had about 5 or 10% drops on the weekends because our site only covers a couple of news items instead of 10 or 20 on weekdays. However, now it is sometimes 40/50% down on the weekends in our niche.

This is no longer funny!! This happens on a Saturday, when most SEOs and webmaster should enjoy some sparetime. Google has become unpredictable with its damn AI-driven (?) algo, which must have developed its own dynamics.

Massive fluctuations has happened in the past 24 hours. Lost a load of rankings. Again, my competitors are nowhere to be found now.

Check the SERPs and, well, no surprise... More spam.

What are you all seeing over the weekend?

Forum discussion at WebmasterWorld.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: June 10, 2024

Jun 10, 2024 - 10:00 am
Google

Google Responds To Specific Search Leak, Navboost, Clicks & User Interactions

Jun 10, 2024 - 8:01 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google: You Can't Completely Disregard What's Served On Desktop For SEO

Jun 10, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google On Fixing A Few Pages To Recover From Helpful Content Update 👎

Jun 10, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google Maps

Google Business Profiles Locksmiths Reinstatements Now Being Processed

Jun 10, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Fixing Product Variant Structured Data Star Rating Bug

Jun 10, 2024 - 7:21 am
Previous Story: Daily Search Forum Recap: June 7, 2024
Next Story: Google Elevator - going down...

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.