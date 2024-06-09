Hope you are all having a nice relaxing weekend because it seems like the Google Search rankings were super volatile again this past Saturday. I am seeing a spike in SEO chatter and the third-party Google tracking ranking tools are showing significant ranking fluctuations on June 8th.

I really do try not to post stories on the weekend, but I am seeing a possible Google Search ranking update again this weekend. And yes, it has been a super volatile time in the Google Search results for the past several weeks now.

Again, it was super heated yesterday, Saturday, June 8th.

Previous Recent Google Volatility

Here is the recent Google Search ranking volatility we reported on. The most recent was on June 5th and then on the weekend, June 1st. That was followed by the Memorial Day weekend, then we had around May 22nd, May 16th, May 9th, May 3rd and April 25th. Before that the March 2024 core update started on March 5th and ended on April 19th, 45 days later.

Google Tracking Tools

Just look at how heated these tools were yesterday, most of the tools have data for today already, so look at the previous day on these charts:

SEO Chatter

Here is some of the early chatter at WebmasterWorld and comments here:

Worst traffic I have seen in a while. Both for my HCU boosted and HCU demoted sites.

Yes, there is quite a drop not only because of the algorithms, but also because of the launch of the Gemini app in my case. We've pretty much got everything against us.

So for keywords where I answer queries I've lost positions, while I've gained where my site has nothing to do with the query. Years and years of hard work by Google's engineers to get sites that responded perfectly to queries and then became like the worst search engines completely messed up.

They are onto something, dropping since a few days!

Traffic today is so bad it is laughable. Before you say it is a Saturday, we have had Saturdays before. We have Saturdays from previous years to compare to this exact week.

For the first time, I was surprised to see this low traffic. Now, the traffic has gone so low that it was beyond my expectations. I was disheartened, and that's why I had even shared about it the day before yesterday. Traffic today is so bad it is laughable—it goes the same for me.

Weekends are definitely the worst days of the week now. For 10 years they were the most busiest and profitable days of the week for us, not anymore.

For us, they weren't. We had about 5 or 10% drops on the weekends because our site only covers a couple of news items instead of 10 or 20 on weekdays. However, now it is sometimes 40/50% down on the weekends in our niche.

This is no longer funny!! This happens on a Saturday, when most SEOs and webmaster should enjoy some sparetime. Google has become unpredictable with its damn AI-driven (?) algo, which must have developed its own dynamics.

Massive fluctuations has happened in the past 24 hours. Lost a load of rankings. Again, my competitors are nowhere to be found now. Check the SERPs and, well, no surprise... More spam.

What are you all seeing over the weekend?

