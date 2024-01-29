A couple of weeks ago, Microsoft introduced Copilot Pro, the paid premium version of Copilot, formerly known as Bing Chat. And on Friday, Microsoft finally added support for Copilot Pro to the iOS app (with Android coming really soon).

We knew that Microsoft submitted the updates to both the Apple and Google app stores for this update a while back, but it took time for those two app stores to approve the app updates.

Now, the iOS version was released and it brings Copilot Pro support. The update, version 1.0.1, wrote, "Introducing Copilot Pro Support for an enhanced app experience."

Here is a screenshot:

Here are links to download both the Android and iOS apps.

Forum discussion at X.