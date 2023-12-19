Google Image Shopping Search Results Sparkle Animation

Dec 19, 2023
With all the Google Shopping try-on features, it looks like Google is rolling out a sparkle animation feature for the Google Image shopping search results. It shows you the product itself, symbolizing you can maybe swap out the virtual model with someone else.

Kushal Azza spotted this and shared a longer video of this in action on X - here is a snippet of that video:

Here is the embed with the full length videocast:

Another example:

The animated sparkle effect is neat.

