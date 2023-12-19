Google Image Shopping Search Results Sparkle Animation

With all the Google Shopping try-on features, it looks like Google is rolling out a sparkle animation feature for the Google Image shopping search results. It shows you the product itself, symbolizing you can maybe swap out the virtual model with someone else.

Kushal Azza spotted this and shared a longer video of this in action on X - here is a snippet of that video:

Here is the embed with the full length videocast:

Looks like Google Image search is fancying the clothings to attract eyeballs.



Tapping on it display 'Shopping' results with exact match.



Noticed for many search results.



Another example:

The animated sparkle effect is neat.

