Yesterday at SMX Advanced, I interviewed the Google executive who announced the March 2024 core update on the main Google blog. I asked Elizabeth Tucker a boatload of questions around SEO, the core update, the helpful content update, the search data leak and of course AI Overviews. Heck, I even made a comment about Reddit ruling the Google Search results.

You can listen to the full interview for free if you register for SMX Advanced - it is now on demand. You can also read the excellent recap by Danny Goodwin at Search Engine Land named 13 SEO takeaways from Google's Elizabeth Tucker at SMX Advanced. Since I am offline today, I wrote this right after the interview went live and tried to include any SEO industry comments below.

Here is what I asked:

More about what Elizabeth Tucker does at Google

What should content creators do to build content that Google wants to rank well

What are some big misconceptions and red flags SEOs have about Google ranking

Why the March core update took so long

Was this the biggest core update yet

Why the delay in telling us the core update was complete

40% vs 45% reduction figure explanation

How Google defines low-quality, unhelpful content

What is up with the volatility we saw in May/June

What is different with the core update and the helpful content update

Why are there no recoveries with the September 2023 helpful content update

How many systems are in core updates

Questions on the Google Search data leak

Did we catch Google lying to SEO

Why can't we get AI Overview data in Search Console

Those were some of the questions I asked and some answers I clearly didn't get but I tried. I also tried to get as much in within the 30-minute slot I was given. I hope some of you find it useful.

Here is some of the feedback I saw on this interview:

Google's Elizabeth Tucker to @rustybrick:



"Think about what we are trying to do ... and where we are going and aim for that. ... Think about content that's helpful, satisfying and has good experiences."#SMX #SMXAdvanced — Danny Goodwin (@MrDannyGoodwin) June 11, 2024

Key question to ask yourself:



"Is this helpful satisfying content [and] are people gonna have a great experience?"



- Google's Elizabeth Tucker to @rustybrick #SMX #SMXAdvanced — Danny Goodwin (@MrDannyGoodwin) June 11, 2024

"Big updates to multiple core systems" leading to a "45% decrease in unhelpful content" Elizabeth Tucker is a Director of Product Management at Google #SMX with Barry Schwartz @rustybrick pic.twitter.com/mAY7GHTHve — Brendan O'Connell (@BrendanOConnel) June 11, 2024

"We really do have to be careful when we're rolling out changes to these large-scale systems that have to operate around the world for billions of queries a day in all languages." - Google's Elizabeth Tucker to @rustybrick #SMX #SMXAdvanced — Danny Goodwin (@MrDannyGoodwin) June 11, 2024

Google March 2024 core update was "unprecedented". Google's Elizabeth Tucker told @rustybrick it was the biggest core update in Google history #SMX #SMXAdvanced — Danny Goodwin (@MrDannyGoodwin) June 11, 2024

"Search Quality Raters Guidelines are foundational for third party feedback" Elizabeth Tucker, Director of Product Management at Google #SMX with Barry Schwartz https://t.co/bC4KEem7Gj@rustybrick pic.twitter.com/mbrqlabqCf — Brendan O'Connell (@BrendanOConnel) June 11, 2024

"However, I will say I don’t know of any inaccurate statements that a Google spokesperson has ever made"



That was interesting!! — Gagan Ghotra (@gaganghotra_) June 11, 2024

Google's Elizabeth Tucker said at #smx she is not aware of any statements Googlers have made that were inaccurate but signals have changed over the years pic.twitter.com/7eBUmbRcxX — Barry Schwartz (@rustybrick) June 11, 2024

Google's Elizabeth Tucker calls out @searchliaison as doing an amazing job as the conduit between SEOs and the Google Search team at #smx pic.twitter.com/pYZ710Gzus — Barry Schwartz (@rustybrick) June 11, 2024

Google's Elizabeth Tucker says Google hears the feedback on the helpful content and core update and is working hard to send traffic to publishers #smx pic.twitter.com/A2xHTVCSaB — Barry Schwartz (@rustybrick) June 11, 2024

Elizabeth Tucker Director, Product Management, Search Google with @rustybrick at #SMX Advanced



"I view SEO as a vital part of every web system."



1. Helping create website so that Google can understand them and do search.

2. Holding Google accountable via feedback. pic.twitter.com/YZnVYstjkZ — Jeannie Hill (@essentialskill) June 11, 2024

Watching this great @smx interview with Barry & Elizabeth.



Google's March Core Update focused on two things:



- addressing spam abuse (issuing manual actions)

- big updates to multiple core systems



The big updates stemmed from user complaints about low-quality, unhelpful… https://t.co/R0B2dLtW0D — Lily Ray 😏 (@lilyraynyc) June 11, 2024

Via Search Bar:

