Google Local Service Ads To Soon Require Google Business Profile

Google will soon require businesses who want to advertise using Google Local Service Ads to also have a Google Business Profile. Google posted a notice that reads, "By Thursday, November 21, 2024, your Local Services ad will need a matching Google Business Profile to continue appearing in search results and to display your customer reviews."

This was first spotted by Ben Fisher who notified me of this X - he said, "Your Google Business Profile is now the source of truth for LSA. LSA ads will be paused if you do not have a GBP attached to an LSA."

We heard rumblings about this change back in August and I guess it will be official on Novmeber 21st.

Here is the notice:

Google Lsa Gbp Alert

Ben also wrote:

  • If your GBP name or address information does not match LSA, you will be paused. The same goes for unverified and suspended GBPs.
  • A few notes as the messaging from LSA is horrible.
  • Please do not make new GBP's if you already have one.
  • Please do not make a new LSA just because they say so; consult an expert.
  • Additionally, GBP will be the only source of reviews for LSA. I think that it make sense that "verified" reviews will port into GBP.

As we covered in August, Google is now confirming - Google wrote, "When you complete the profile affiliation, your new customer reviews will be managed from Google Business Profile, not your Local Services Ads account."

Google added, "Beginning in early 2025, your existing customer reviews will also be managed from your Google Business Profile. Reviews will surface on both your Local Services ads and your Google Business Profile."

Here is another screenshot of a Google document Ben posted:

Google Lsa Gbp News Doc

Ben also sent me this link to the Google help document with more details.

Forum discussion at X.

 

