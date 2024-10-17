Semrush, the well-known and popular SaaS search marketing platform, has acquired Third Door Media and all its properties, including Search Engine Land, SMX, MarTech, and Digital Marketing Depot. As you know, Semrush went public in March 2021 and has grown its business over the past 16 years to over 1,000 people and hundreds of millions of dollars.

I've written for Search Engine Land since it was first founded in 2006 and have been involved in its conference series, SMX, since the start of that conference. I have decided to stay on with the new company, because I love the team and company I work with and I have always had an excellent relationship with the people at Semrush. I remember having some of their early employees speak at the early SMX events and contribute content to Search Engine Land over the years. Heck, when they went public, I was so proud to hear a home grown SEO software company that I even bought some token shares.

To be clear in my role; I was always a vendor / contractor for Third Door Media, I was never an employee. I did have a small share in the company, as a thank you for being with the company but I was not a managing owner or on the staff. I plan on continuing in that role, with the same team I am working with at the company, in the same capacity that I've been doing for the past 18 or so years.

You should read the statement on the Search Engine Land site for more details.

Here is some of the industry reaction - keep in mind, I scheduled this post and I am offline right now, so I cannot respond to any comments here, on social media or email. I will do my best to reply to what I can get I get back on Sunday.

Industry Reaction

Wow. Also, congrats? — Lidia Infante (@LidiaInfanteM) October 16, 2024

This is big. Congrats to all parties. Keep up the good work at SEL! https://t.co/zOans275gM — Erin Sparks (@erinsparks) October 16, 2024

- Barry Schwartz (who has written for Search Engine Land since it launched in 2006) will continue tirelessly reporting on the latest search news.@semrush probably would be best to get @rustybrick a seat on the board asap. https://t.co/TCh0qDfwfl — Greg (@PPCGreg) October 16, 2024

Big news!



I couldn’t be more excited to have the talented folks at TDM join our 🚀



The future looks bright 😎 https://t.co/PAWwLSKStG — nick Ξubanks (@nick_eubanks) October 16, 2024

Whoa, this is big: @semrush has just acquired @sengineland.



Semrush now owns yet another prominent SEO media property. pic.twitter.com/NfSsUUXxAN — Chris Long (@gofishchris) October 16, 2024

@semrush didn't even wait unti black friday to purchase @sengineland 🤣 — Mark Rowles SEO 🚀 (@mjrwebdesign) October 16, 2024

I'm not sure this is a good thing 😑 — Pedro Dias (@pedrodias) October 16, 2024

Holy shit. The consolidation continues. — John Doherty 👍 (@dohertyjf) October 16, 2024

Wow! That is huge news! Congrats to @semrush and @sengineland!!!



If @rustybrick had feelings I’m sure he’d be happy too! https://t.co/jJ3DuOtHg1 — Mordy Oberstein *Is an asset* (@MordyOberstein) October 16, 2024

Following HubSpot's lead. Company acquiring popular media assets. — Derek Mollins (@ppcClickShark) October 16, 2024

I had to check to make sure it wasn't April 1. — Wade Saunders (@heels4corners) October 16, 2024

Major NEWWWSSS!!!!!



Semrush acquires Search Engine Land https://t.co/LriMEtZVnK #PPCChat — Anu Adegbola aka PPC Live founder 🎙️🗣️ (@TheMarketingAnu) October 16, 2024

How many times have you read an interesting article from the @sengineland or been inspired by a brilliant SMX talk? A lot, we bet. Now, here’s the exciting part—they’re now a part of Semrush!



These teams are all about simplifying the lives of marketers, which is exactly what… pic.twitter.com/eS6rn6CPDk — Semrush (@semrush) October 16, 2024

Big congrats to all involved! https://t.co/wGtyNLDDNO — Lily Ray 😏 (@lilyraynyc) October 16, 2024

Whoa, this is big! 🚀 @semrush has officially acquired Search Engine Land and its parent company, Third Door Media, adding yet another major SEO media property to its portfolio. SEMrush now owns SMX conferences, the MarTech conferences, and Digital Marketing Depot.#SEO pic.twitter.com/J9BLj5AkP7 — Liraz Postan (@Rliraz) October 16, 2024

Congratulations! Love your reporting! — Ludvig Hoel (@LudvigHoel) October 16, 2024

will there be the same coverage of competitors products....



will links from @ahrefs change to @semrush



one thing that might change is SEL might become multi-lingual and therefore more inclusive — [email protected] (@davidiwanow) October 16, 2024

@RyanJones We understand the concern about links, mentions of competitors and reviews, but nothing changes on the SEL site, we're still the same committed independent news source we've always been and will continue to be - Kyle — Search Engine Land (@sengineland) October 16, 2024

I'll just say it. On the surface, one of the two big SEO tool behemoths, owning some of the most prominent SEO news/media properties in the space, seems.....not optimal. But I'm hoping for a good outcome for everyone, including us as readers. (And I count myself among them.) https://t.co/ihangT1HiZ — Blair MacGregor (@blairmacgregor) October 16, 2024

This is huge. Congratulations on @sengineland and @semrush for joining forces https://t.co/IBgX8g5YkH — Montse Cano | iSEO, project mgmt (@MontseCano) October 16, 2024

So everyone is going to hate on @semrush for buying @sengineland but not celebrate solving the complaint of Danny having ownership/shares in their parent company while employed at Google?



Which one is it going to be SEO community? — Nick LeRoy (@NickLeRoy) October 16, 2024

A SaaS platform just bought one of our industry’s news sources. Big news! How do you feel about this? https://t.co/uqSkZIZYww — duane forrester (@DuaneForrester) October 16, 2024

Ever notice how the @semrush logo looks a bit like a Puffer Fish, almost as much as a fireball/comet? https://t.co/QWgIcfGSDM pic.twitter.com/j62wEZMyMI — Andy Beard (@AndyBeard) October 16, 2024

Note: I am sure I missed a ton of reactions but I had to go offline for a Jewish holiday and I did my best to get what I can in here before going offline.

Forum discussion at X and LinkedIn.