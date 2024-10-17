Semrush Acquired Search Engine Land, SMX & Third Door Media (Industry Reaction)

Oct 17, 2024 - 7:31 am 3 by
Filed Under Search News

Semrush Acquires Third Door Media

Semrush, the well-known and popular SaaS search marketing platform, has acquired Third Door Media and all its properties, including Search Engine Land, SMX, MarTech, and Digital Marketing Depot. As you know, Semrush went public in March 2021 and has grown its business over the past 16 years to over 1,000 people and hundreds of millions of dollars.

I've written for Search Engine Land since it was first founded in 2006 and have been involved in its conference series, SMX, since the start of that conference. I have decided to stay on with the new company, because I love the team and company I work with and I have always had an excellent relationship with the people at Semrush. I remember having some of their early employees speak at the early SMX events and contribute content to Search Engine Land over the years. Heck, when they went public, I was so proud to hear a home grown SEO software company that I even bought some token shares.

To be clear in my role; I was always a vendor / contractor for Third Door Media, I was never an employee. I did have a small share in the company, as a thank you for being with the company but I was not a managing owner or on the staff. I plan on continuing in that role, with the same team I am working with at the company, in the same capacity that I've been doing for the past 18 or so years.

You should read the statement on the Search Engine Land site for more details.

Here is some of the industry reaction - keep in mind, I scheduled this post and I am offline right now, so I cannot respond to any comments here, on social media or email. I will do my best to reply to what I can get I get back on Sunday.

Industry Reaction

Note: I am sure I missed a ton of reactions but I had to go offline for a Jewish holiday and I did my best to get what I can in here before going offline.

Forum discussion at X and LinkedIn.

Note: This was pre-written and scheduled to be posted today, I am currently offline for Sukkot.

 

