Google: We Have Taken Steps To Deal With Parasite SEO & More To Come

Dec 11, 2023 • 7:51 am | comments (10) by | Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization
Google Parasite

On Friday, Google's Search Liaison, Danny Sullivan, said that the search company has taken steps to deal with the parasite SEO problem. He also added that the specific change with the upcoming helpful content update is still not live yet but Google did take other steps to deal with the issue.

Sullivan wrote on X, "we have taken steps to better deal with third party content of this nature, and we'll absolutely be continuing to do more." "We have a variety of systems to deal with things like this, and yes, we've taken steps," he added.

About a month ago, Google told us to expect changes to third-party hosted content in the future but that the last helpful content update didn't address that specifically, there was just a documentation change not an algorithmic change with that yet.

On Friday, Danny Sullivan added, "I think you're talking about the broader idea of how this might apply to the helpful content system in particular. That particular step still isn't yet live."

He did say that the "the advice we've given in relation to it and third-party content is still generally good advice to keep in mine for those who wish to create (or be seen as creating) helpful, people-first content." "It's very likely we'll migrate or add that advice to our page about that," he added, so the question is when?

This specific conversation was around this content hosted on Harvard's website:

To be fair to Google, Glenn Gabe shared some examples of Google addressing some of those issues (which we covered before):

More to come - buckle up...

Here is more from this morning:

Forum discussion at X.

