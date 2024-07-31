Microsoft reported its fourth quarter 2024 earnings and it showed that its search and advertising revenue was up 19%. The last time it was up over 19% in a quarter was 10 quarterly earning reports ago, in Q3 2022.

Microsoft wrote, "Search and news advertising revenue excluding traffic acquisition costs increased 19%."

Here are the highlights of the report:

Revenue was $64.7 billion and increased 15% (up 16% in constant currency)

Operating income was $27.9 billion and increased 15% (up 16% in constant currency)

Net income was $22.0 billion and increased 10% (up 11% in constant currency)

Diluted earnings per share was $2.95 and increased 10% (up 11% in constant currency)

Here is how the advertising revenue chart looks specific to search and news advertising revenue increases quarter to quarter (over):

It seems to be going in the right direction.

Microsoft reported better-than-expected earnings and revenue for the fiscal fourth quarter but the stock dropped in extended trading as investors focused on disappointing Azure revenue.

Here is my coverage of the previous MSFT earnings and here is the most recent Google earnings report where Google Ad revenue was up 11%.

