Google Ads AI Summaries Live For Some Advertisers

Google Ads continues to roll out AI features within the advertiser console. Now some advertisers are seeing AI summaries of how their ad performance is doing. These AI summaries give you an overview of your Google Ads campaign performance over a specified period.

Anthony Higman shared a video cast on X of the AI summary he saw in one of his ad accounts. It summed up a "performance summary from May 9 - May 15 compared to May 2 - May 8" for this account. It said, "The total number of clicks across 46 campaigns decreased by 25." It added, "of the 46 campaigns 6 had a decrease in clicks, 4 had an increase, and 36 remained unchanged. 3 top contributing campaigns drove 101 of the clicks decrease. Potential reasons for this change: bid changed for 3 campaigns and keyword targeting changed for 1 campaign."

Here is his video as a GIF:

Google Ads Ai Summaries

Here is a blurry static image of it generating the AI summary:

Google Ads Ai Summaries

Anthony also posted the disclaimer Google Ads has on these AI summaries, it reads:

The Services may sometimes provide inaccurate or offensive content that doesn't represent Google's views.

Use discretion before relying on, publishing, or otherwise using content provided by the Services.

Don't rely on the Services for medical, legal, financial, or other professional advice. Any content regarding those topics is provided for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for advice from a qualified professional.

Do you see these AI summaries in your Google Ads accounts? I assume this will be fully live at Google Marketing Live in the coming weeks.

Forum discussion at X.

 

