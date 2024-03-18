Official: Google Replaces Perspective Filter With Forums Filter

Mar 18, 2024 - 7:41 am 2 by
Filed Under Google

Google Robots On Panel Speaking

A month ago we saw Google test a new search filter for "Forums." This would filter the search results just to show results from forums, like Reddit, Quora and maybe some of the forums I cover here. Well, now Google has officially made the switch where Forums replaced Perspectives in the search bar filters (it may still be rolling out).

Here is what it looks like:

Google Replaces Perspectives With Forums Filter

Here is what it looked like last week:

Google Perspectives Filter

Google sent me this news Friday, which I covered earlier at Search Engine Land. Google told me it was just more intuitive for searchers to understand what "forums" means over what "perspectives" means.

Google told me, We’ll be evolving the “Perspectives” filter to “Forums”, which we have found is most intuitive for users and a type of content that people are frequently seeking out in this space. People can use this filter to hone in on results from hundreds of forums from across the web.

But perspectives is not going away fully, Google will still show them in the search results, just not as a search filter. Google said, "Other types of content like short videos and UGC, which was previously included in “Perspectives”, will continue to be accessible for relevant queries as carousels, clusters and traditional web page listings on the search results page."

Google launched the Perspectives filter back in June of last year. The first time we saw Google testing the perspectives search filter was in early May. But in late March, Google launched a news perspectives feature that is different from this search filter. We also saw Google showing featured snippets perspectives early on, but Google launched them without the name perspectives.

This perspectives search filter, Google said, will give you long and short-form videos, images and written posts that people have shared on discussion boards, Q&A sites and social media platforms. Google will also show more details about the creators of this content, such as their name, profile photo, or information about the popularity of their content.

Here is some reaction to this change:

I am not sure why the robots are missing arms above, AI is funny that way.

Forum discussion at X.

Update: This went live on March 19th:

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Google Core Update Rumbling, Manual Actions FAQs, Core Web Vitals Updates, AI, Bing, Ads &amp; More - YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google Updates

Google Will Collect Feedback After The March Core & Spam Updates Are Done

Mar 19, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google: Publishing Content In Bulk Is Not Spam

Mar 19, 2024 - 7:41 am
Bing Ads

Now Important Google Ads PMax To Microsoft Advertising PMax - Fully

Mar 19, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google: Canonicalizing From WWW to Non-WWW Won't Impact Your Search Rankings

Mar 19, 2024 - 7:21 am
Google News

Google Changes: Liz Reid New Head Of Search, Pandu Nayak Steps Down As Search Quality & Rankings Lead

Mar 19, 2024 - 7:11 am
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: March 18, 2024

Mar 18, 2024 - 4:00 pm
Previous Story: Google Business Profiles Now Offers Additional Review After Appeal Is Denied
Next Story: Google Urges Patience As The March 2024 Core Update Continues To Rollout

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.