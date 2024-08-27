Google Updates Organization Markup Search Docs To Clarify Logo & Other Usage

Aug 27, 2024 - 7:31 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization

Googleplex

Google has updated the first paragraph of its Organization structured data search developer documentation. Google said the update is to clarify "that some properties can influence which logo is shown, while others are used behind the scenes."

As a reminder, organization structured data is information about your organization, such as your logo, legal name of the organization, address, contact information, and company identifiers. This information can show up in knowledge panels and other visual elements, such as attribution.

The new paragraph says:

Adding organization structured data to your home page can help Google better understand your organization's administrative details and disambiguate your organization in search results. Some properties are used behind the scenes to disambiguate your organization from other organizations (like iso6523 and naics), while others can influence visual elements in Search results (such as which logo is shown in Search results and your knowledge panel). If you're a merchant, you can influence more details in your merchant knowledge panel and brand profile, such as return policy, address, and contact information. There are no required properties; instead, we recommend adding as many properties that are relevant to your organization.

Compare that to the old version, which reads:

You can use organization structured data to let Google know about your organization's administrative details, for example, logo, address, contact information, and business identifiers. Google can make use of this markup in knowledge panels and other visual elements (such as attribution), which helps users to find your organization's details on Google Search.

Here is a screenshot of the new one:

Google New Org Structured Data Doc

And the old one:

Google Old Org Structured Data Doc

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: August 27, 2024

Aug 27, 2024 - 10:00 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

AWS S3 Blocked Googlebot From My Image URLs - Here Is My Recovery

Aug 27, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google Maps

Google Local Panel Maps Tests Expanding In Search Results

Aug 27, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Updates Organization Markup Search Docs To Clarify Logo & Other Usage

Aug 27, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google: We Generally Don't Try Variations Of URLs

Aug 27, 2024 - 7:21 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Get Your Login Page As A Sitelink In Google Search Results

Aug 27, 2024 - 7:11 am
Previous Story: Google: We Generally Don't Try Variations Of URLs
Next Story: Google Local Panel Maps Tests Expanding In Search Results

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.