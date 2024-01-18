Google announced it will be making changes to its search results to comply with the new regulation called the Digital Markets Act (DMA). This will result in some Google vertical search units being removed and third-party comparison site units being added to the search results.

Google said that it will:

(1) Remove "some features from the search page, such as the Google Flights unit."

(2) Add dedicated units that include a group of links to comparison sites from across the web.

(3) Add query shortcuts at the top of the search page to help people refine their search, including by focusing results just on comparison sites.

(4) For categories like hotels, Google will also start testing a dedicated space for comparison sites and direct suppliers to show more detailed individual results including images, star ratings and more.

We covered some of these tests already, so we kind of know what they might look like.

Here are some of the comparison box interfaces:

These were via @Lluc_SEO, @KoviSearch and @frank.

Google also tried these back in 2020 and 2019.

Forum discussion at X.