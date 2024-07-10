Google Ads Enabling Broad Match By Default For New Search Campaigns

Google now enables broad match by default when you create new search campaigns within Google Ads. Previously, this was not on by default, but now it is, according to Thomas Eccel, a Google Ads consultant.

Thomas posted this on X, he wrote, "Broad match enabled by default when creating a new search campaign!" He added that this is specifically "about that this setting is now by default enabled when creating a new search campaign."

Here is a screenshot of that setting:

Google Ads Broad Match Default

Here is the video of this in action, showing how when adding a new search campaign, this is on by default:

I wonder how Google Ads consultants think of this?

Forum discussion at X.

 

