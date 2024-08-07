Google Ads To Transition Smart Campaigns To Performance Max

Aug 7, 2024
Filed Under Google Ads

Google Ads Campaigns

Google Ads will transition the functionality of Smart Campaign into Performance Max campaigns in the coming months. Google said "Performance Max provides all the same benefits of Smart campaigns and more," in an email sent to one advertiser.

The email was sent from Google customer experience support to Vishal Nihalani, and it reads, "As Google evolves its ads offerings, Smart Campaign functionality is transitioning into Performance Max." "More information will be available in the coming months," the email added.

This was posted by Adriaan Dekker on LinkedIn, here is that screenshot:

Google Ads Smart Campaigns Going Away

This probably comes as no surprise to most of you.

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.

 

