Google Ads will transition the functionality of Smart Campaign into Performance Max campaigns in the coming months. Google said "Performance Max provides all the same benefits of Smart campaigns and more," in an email sent to one advertiser.

The email was sent from Google customer experience support to Vishal Nihalani, and it reads, "As Google evolves its ads offerings, Smart Campaign functionality is transitioning into Performance Max." "More information will be available in the coming months," the email added.

This was posted by Adriaan Dekker on LinkedIn, here is that screenshot:

This probably comes as no surprise to most of you.

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.