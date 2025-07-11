Starting around June 25, 2025, many are noticing huge declines in impressions and clicks from their local rankings in Google. This is from the Google Business Profiles performance reports and I think it is a data/reporting glitch, but who knows, maybe it was a ranking change?

I first spotted this over at the Local Search Forum where a number of local SEOs began asking if others were noticing a steep decline in their local search performance. And yes, many are.

Here are some charts from the thread:

Veronica wrote, "We are seeing a drop in impressions both on Search Desktop and Search Mobile starting from June 25th. The decline is common across clients from different categories and with varying numbers of retail locations."

Willy Evans wrote, "Looks like our drops started on the 24th/25th of June as well" and shared this chart:

I spot checked some of the Google Business Profiles I have access to and it seems there is a data loss in the reports. I mean, it can be a ranking issue for these local listings but to me, it seems more like a reporting and data bug.

Sophie at GMBAPI post "We spotted a noticeable decline in both mobile and desktop search impressions across multiple GBP accounts on June 25th, but actions and engagement stayed steady."

Here is there chart:

I don't think it is realted to the Google June 2025 core update because that didn't start until the 30th and we didn't see movement with that until the July 2nd. But before that we did have rumblings on June 25th but my gut says this is a reporting issue and not a ranking change.

I don't see a confirmation from Google on this yet but you should be aware, you are not alone with these concerns.

Forum discussion at Local Search Forum.

Update: A Google Product Expert posted in this thread saying, "This is a known glitch. Google is working on restoring the data." I suspect this is related?