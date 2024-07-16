Google: Core Update Expected In The Coming Weeks

Jul 16, 2024 - 8:01 am 32 by
Filed Under Google Updates

Google Core Fire Balls

Danny Sullivan, the Google Search Liaison, said that he expects the next core update will be rolling out in the coming weeks. He said it is hard to predict because these updates are not scheduled to a particular day but rather tested and then once approved are launched.

Sullivan said this on a comment on this site, over here, he wrote, "I would expect we'll see one in the coming weeks, because that fits in with our general cycle." "But precisely when, that's just not known yet," he added.

In fact, he added that these updates are simple not scheduled, he said, "the ranking team makes changes, tests those, evaluates those and eventually we get a launch date." But that, I guess, has not happened yet and thus we don't have a date yet. When it is ready, I assume Google will roll it out and let us know and that seems to happen pretty quickly after the testing and evaluations are all approved.

He wrote:

We'd tell you when the next core update will be if we knew. But we don't know exactly yet, that's all. These aren't scheduled to a particular day. The ranking team makes changes, tests those, evaluates those and eventually we get a launch date. There have been many times I could have said "Core update next week!" because everything was on track for that to happen, but then there's a need to do a bit more work or other things that might cause a pushback. I would expect we'll see one in the coming weeks, because that fits in with our general cycle. But precisely when, that's just not known yet.

As to seeing changes? Well, Sullivan did also say in the comments, "I do hope we can improve in some of these cases where creators with their hearts in the right places, and who are doing the real content effort behind that, are rewarded as we should be doing." This echoes a lot of what Google said before.

He also added something I did not know, that he interviewed folks at HouseFresh and RetroDodo in front of about 50 Google Search Quality team members, so the Google team "could hear first-hand directly some of the things that they've had relayed from me, John or which they've read about," he wrote. "It was incredibly useful, impactful, and I'm deeply grateful for both of those for agreeing to do it," he added.

So maybe we will have a July 2024 core update or maybe it will be an August 2024 core update - or maybe later. It all depends on how the testing and evaluations go... For all we know, that might happen later today, so buckle up.

Forum discussion at us and X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Google Volatility, Indexing Bugs, Google Ads Broad Match Default &amp; YouTube SEO Tips - YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: July 16, 2024

Jul 16, 2024 - 10:00 am
Google Updates

Google: Core Update Expected In The Coming Weeks

Jul 16, 2024 - 8:01 am
Google Maps

Google Search Chat Feature Won't Let You Start New Chats

Jul 16, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Artificially Generated Content AGC Classification Score?

Jul 16, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google May Allow Publishers To Exclude Content From Google Discover

Jul 16, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google

Google Search Tests Back To AI Overview Button

Jul 16, 2024 - 7:21 am
Previous Story: Google Search Chat Feature Won't Let You Start New Chats
Next Story: Daily Search Forum Recap: July 16, 2024

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.