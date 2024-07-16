Danny Sullivan, the Google Search Liaison, said that he expects the next core update will be rolling out in the coming weeks. He said it is hard to predict because these updates are not scheduled to a particular day but rather tested and then once approved are launched.

Sullivan said this on a comment on this site, over here, he wrote, "I would expect we'll see one in the coming weeks, because that fits in with our general cycle." "But precisely when, that's just not known yet," he added.

In fact, he added that these updates are simple not scheduled, he said, "the ranking team makes changes, tests those, evaluates those and eventually we get a launch date." But that, I guess, has not happened yet and thus we don't have a date yet. When it is ready, I assume Google will roll it out and let us know and that seems to happen pretty quickly after the testing and evaluations are all approved.

He wrote:

We'd tell you when the next core update will be if we knew. But we don't know exactly yet, that's all. These aren't scheduled to a particular day. The ranking team makes changes, tests those, evaluates those and eventually we get a launch date. There have been many times I could have said "Core update next week!" because everything was on track for that to happen, but then there's a need to do a bit more work or other things that might cause a pushback. I would expect we'll see one in the coming weeks, because that fits in with our general cycle. But precisely when, that's just not known yet.

As to seeing changes? Well, Sullivan did also say in the comments, "I do hope we can improve in some of these cases where creators with their hearts in the right places, and who are doing the real content effort behind that, are rewarded as we should be doing." This echoes a lot of what Google said before.

He also added something I did not know, that he interviewed folks at HouseFresh and RetroDodo in front of about 50 Google Search Quality team members, so the Google team "could hear first-hand directly some of the things that they've had relayed from me, John or which they've read about," he wrote. "It was incredibly useful, impactful, and I'm deeply grateful for both of those for agreeing to do it," he added.

So maybe we will have a July 2024 core update or maybe it will be an August 2024 core update - or maybe later. It all depends on how the testing and evaluations go... For all we know, that might happen later today, so buckle up.

Forum discussion at us and X.