Google: Sites Hit By Helpful Content Update Could See Improvements With Next Core Update If...

May 16, 2024 - 7:31 am 11 by
Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Torn Content

Google's John Mueller was asked when can a site expect to recover from the September 2023 helpful content update, assuming the site took all measures to "fix" their site. John Mueller said you can assume "bigger changes would be visible when the next core updates happen."

This came up on X:

Question: Assuming a site hit by HCU in 2023 has fixed everything that caused the sitewide classifier to be applied, what is the timeframe for the site to start climbing again?

Answer: "Fix" is hard to say when it comes to relevancy, but I'd assume bigger changes would be visible when the next core updates happen.

John Mueller recently said it is not only possible to recover but also to grow after the helpful content update, for those sites hit by it.

Many hit by that September helpful content update were expecting to recover with the March 2024 core update but there were no recoveries that we saw and sites hit by that September helpful content are now about 7 months with little to no Google organic traffic.

Also John said it may just take a lot of time to recover from that helpful content update. This is despite Google telling some people it can take weeks (then said several months) to recover.

I guess time will tell and we have no clue when the next core update will be. There is no new helpful content update expected but we were expecting the core update to move things.

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Google Search Ranking Volatility, Site Reputation Abuse Enforcement &amp; Pichai On Search Quality - YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: May 16, 2024

May 16, 2024 - 4:00 pm
Google Updates

Continued Heated Google Search Ranking Volatility Through May 16th

May 16, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google Ads

Google Local Service Ads Tests Message Multiple Businesses

May 16, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google: Sites Hit By Helpful Content Update Could See Improvements With Next Core Update If...

May 16, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Is Service Areas A New Google Local Ranking Factor?

May 16, 2024 - 7:21 am
Google AdSense

Google AdSense Will Not Change Minimum Reporting Thresholds

May 16, 2024 - 7:11 am
Previous Story: Is Service Areas A New Google Local Ranking Factor?
Next Story: Google Local Service Ads Tests Message Multiple Businesses

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.