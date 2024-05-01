Google Ads has posted its first new features announcement in its help section in over two months. This was to announce several Performance Max campaigns features, which we will get into below. But like I reported earlier, Google Ads has not posted anything in this section for two months prior to posting this new announcement.

I suspected maybe Google was holding out for Google Marketing Live starts in May but now we have this bulk of news...

Ginny Marvin, Google's Ads Liaison, posted a nice short summary on X saying explaining the highlights of what is new:

New Customer Value mode is now in beta for purchase conversion goals. New customer acquisition goals are also now available in SA360.

Customer retention goal to win back lapsed customers is now in beta.

Detailed demographics (age and gender groups) are now available in PMax audience insights.

Budget pacing insights will show you projected campaign spend & forecasted conversion performance.

Account-level IP address exclusions are now supported by PMax.

You can read the full details over here.

Here is a screenshot showing that it has been over two months between announcements - this is not to say Google Ads has not posting any new features, they have - they just didn't announce them here:

