I see signs of another unconfirmed Google Search ranking algorithm update. Right now, there is only one tool showing volatility, and that would be Semrush. The other tools are all relatively calm right now, but that can change later today and tomorrow. But I am also seeing a significant amount of chatter in the past 24- hours.

Is it related to the bug fix of teetering sites in and out of the rankings over the weekends? I kind of doubt it.

Here is what Semrush is showing:

But the chatter is kind of off the rails right now. We have some chatter within WebmasterWorld and also the comments here within the past 24 hours.

Here is some of those comments:

Big drop today... Here we go again...

Yes, today is looking rough.. Sunday was almost at prior week level.

Something big is happening. This morning the drop is at -85%.

Today traffic is terrible.... Google kidding... Traffic is like after HCU first day update...

Same here. One of the worst days today.

Anyone else noticing almost no traffic today?

I first though GA4 was down, a complete dead day. I checked rankings, there are not any shifts, yet the traffic is dead.

Totally Dead Again today for traffic/conversions.

Today very low traffic 📉📉🙂🙂

Today seems to be HCU v2.0, the exact same pattern as in September: a major crash in traffic for almost all "everyday" webmasters, yet the ranking volatility trackers all showing much calmer weather and volatility below "normal". Personally, my traffic today has dropped a further 40% week over week, the biggest drop since the September 17 HCU, so since September it's down nearly 80%. Very frustrating and disheartening to say the least, because my income has dropped inline with that...

I'm having a "decent" (for lately) traffic day today. Let's see what tomorrow brings.

Traffic appalling so far today (10am in the UK). Conversions worse.

Today traffic 📉📉📉📉📉😡

There are a lot more comments.

Some think it has to do with Google Analytics tracking being slow or buggy. But many also checked their rankings and noticed big changes there. Is this a GA bug or are rankings really brewing a big change right now?

What are you all noticing?

Forum discussion at WebmasterWorld.