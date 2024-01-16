Google Search Console 404 Error Report For /1000 URLs Spike

Lost Google Robot

I am seeing an unusual number of complaints around the reported 404 errors within Google Search Console reporting. This is specific to your URLs having /1000 appended to the end of the URL. Google is aware of the issue and is telling us to ignore them since the links go to 404 pages.

I was able to replicate it for this site, you can see, Google is showing 404 error reports for URLs that do not exist on the site, so it is accurate. But many of these URLs end in /1000 and tons of SEOs and site owners are asking - what is up with these /1000s.

Here is what I see:

Google Search Console 404 1000

Google's John Mueller replied to this issue saying "No need to disavow; it's probably just random spam." He also replied on LinkedIn saying, "You can ignore them. 404s are fine." Google has said 404s are fine in the past and that links pointing to 404 pages do not count anyway.

I spotted the complaints in the comments here and there are complaints about this on Reddit, LinkedIn and several on X.

In the comments, someone posted an example to sites linking to /1000:

1000 Links

When I checked some of the referring pages that link to my /1000 URLs that 404, they are mostly redirects that lead to porn and malware sites.

Have you seen this?

Forum discussion at Reddit.

 

