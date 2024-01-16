I am seeing an unusual number of complaints around the reported 404 errors within Google Search Console reporting. This is specific to your URLs having /1000 appended to the end of the URL. Google is aware of the issue and is telling us to ignore them since the links go to 404 pages.

I was able to replicate it for this site, you can see, Google is showing 404 error reports for URLs that do not exist on the site, so it is accurate. But many of these URLs end in /1000 and tons of SEOs and site owners are asking - what is up with these /1000s.

Here is what I see:

Google's John Mueller replied to this issue saying "No need to disavow; it's probably just random spam." He also replied on LinkedIn saying, "You can ignore them. 404s are fine." Google has said 404s are fine in the past and that links pointing to 404 pages do not count anyway.

I spotted the complaints in the comments here and there are complaints about this on Reddit, LinkedIn and several on X.

Who else received GSC notifications about 404 errors, where the URLs end like "/1000"? I saw several cases over multiple domains over the weekend. Another SPAM issue by Google or just cruel requests?#seo #1000 #google #404 #gsc pic.twitter.com/jxPPYtGIV2 — Andor Palau (@andorpalau) January 15, 2024

Hey @JohnMu , are you aware of all the URLs ending with /1000 that are reported as 404-errors in the GSC? We can see this across multiple Domains (running on WP, AEM, FirstSpirit etc.). What´s going on there? — Nicolas Sacotte (@nsacotte) January 15, 2024

My Google Search Console shows tons of 404 errors for URLs ending in "/1000", even though the original versions without "/1000" are working correctly. Should I ignore these errors? @johnmu #SEOCommunity #NeedHelp @glenngabe #SEO Thanks pic.twitter.com/kKcjfXZ00K — Tahir Liaqat (@tahirliaqat01) January 15, 2024

In the comments, someone posted an example to sites linking to /1000:

When I checked some of the referring pages that link to my /1000 URLs that 404, they are mostly redirects that lead to porn and malware sites.

Have you seen this?

Forum discussion at Reddit.