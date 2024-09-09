Google Ads Saying Goodbye To Enhanced CPC In March 2025

Google Ads emailed advertisers using Enhanced cost-per-click (eCPC) to let them know that in March 2025, Enhanced CPC will be sunset and any campaigns using Enhanced CPC will be migrated to Manual CPC bidding.

The email says:

Starting October 2024, new Search and Display Ads campaigns will no longer have the option to select Enhanced CPC. Existing campaigns using Enhanced CPC will continue to operate as they are until March 2025. Starting March 2025, all existing Search and Display Ads campaigns using Enhanced CPC will be migrated to Manual CPC bidding.

Why Google is making this change? Google wrote:

Over a decade ago, Enhanced CPC, our first Smart Bidding strategy, was introduced. Since then, we've launched more sophisticated machine learning-driven bid strategies like Maximize conversions with an optional target CPA, and Maximize conversion value with an optional target ROAS. These strategies have the potential to deliver comparable or superior outcomes. As we transition to these improved strategies, Search and Display Ads campaigns will phase out Enhanced CPC.

Google suggested you switch to Maximize conversions or Maximize conversion value based on your goals. If you won't do that, then Maximize Clicks. Google wrote:

If you are tracking conversions, we suggest switching to Maximize conversions or Maximize conversion value based on your goals. Otherwise, if you don't have conversion or value based goals, consider using Maximize Clicks. Learn more here about all your bidding options aligned with your conversion goals.

If you choose not to make any changes to your campaign by March 2025, your campaign will be automatically changed to Manual CPC bidding.

