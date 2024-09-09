Google Ads emailed advertisers using Enhanced cost-per-click (eCPC) to let them know that in March 2025, Enhanced CPC will be sunset and any campaigns using Enhanced CPC will be migrated to Manual CPC bidding.

The email says:

Starting October 2024, new Search and Display Ads campaigns will no longer have the option to select Enhanced CPC. Existing campaigns using Enhanced CPC will continue to operate as they are until March 2025. Starting March 2025, all existing Search and Display Ads campaigns using Enhanced CPC will be migrated to Manual CPC bidding.

Why Google is making this change? Google wrote:

Over a decade ago, Enhanced CPC, our first Smart Bidding strategy, was introduced. Since then, we've launched more sophisticated machine learning-driven bid strategies like Maximize conversions with an optional target CPA, and Maximize conversion value with an optional target ROAS. These strategies have the potential to deliver comparable or superior outcomes. As we transition to these improved strategies, Search and Display Ads campaigns will phase out Enhanced CPC.

Google suggested you switch to Maximize conversions or Maximize conversion value based on your goals. If you won't do that, then Maximize Clicks. Google wrote:

If you are tracking conversions, we suggest switching to Maximize conversions or Maximize conversion value based on your goals. Otherwise, if you don't have conversion or value based goals, consider using Maximize Clicks. Learn more here about all your bidding options aligned with your conversion goals. If you choose not to make any changes to your campaign by March 2025, your campaign will be automatically changed to Manual CPC bidding.

Tons of advertisers received this email, here is one copy:

Here are some of the mentions of this on X:

Another update email. Surprised that they are auto migrating to manual bidding instead of pushing Max Conversions. pic.twitter.com/J4dRlPTcQg — Rob P (@MrRobzilla) September 6, 2024

FYI Barry, Google is killing Enhanced CPC, but.... keeping manual CPC, unlike Bing that already killed both Manual and Ehanced CPC. Just got this email: pic.twitter.com/rEd8qXuE1b — TheePolitiCat 🥥🌴 (@TheePolitiCat) September 6, 2024

Search And Display Ads Enhanced CPC Sunsetting Now!



Fully Phased Out In March 2025.



No Comment Yet, Need To Think Of The Implications. #PPCchat pic.twitter.com/2NzNJY3Gag — Anthony Higman (@AnthonyHigman) September 6, 2024

"Starting October 2024, new Search and Display Ads campaigns will no longer have the option to select Enhanced CPC."#ppcchat pic.twitter.com/7UHcPfxlQm — Paid Search Association (@PaidSearchOrg) September 6, 2024

Forum discussion at X.