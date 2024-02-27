Google Analytics Adds New Default Google Ads Report

Google Analytics seems to have added a new default Google Ads report to the performance reporting section. This is if you have linked your Google Analytics 4 profile with your Google Ads account.

This was spotted by Thomas Eccel who just posted about this on X. He wrote, "Just spotted the "Google Ads" Report in Google Analytics 4." Adding, "We all know this report back from UA, now finally GA4 implemented it."

Here is a screenshot that he provided (with all his branding):

You can find this report under the Advertising section, then Performance and then by clicking on Google Ads.

Here is how to link your Google Ads account to your GA4 profile.

I am pretty sure this is new, but I am not 100% sure.

Forum discussion at X.

 

