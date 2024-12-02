Daily Search Forum Recap: December 2, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Today I celebrated my 21st year anniversary of writing about Search. I posted the big Google December 2024 webmaster report. Google Chrome has this site engagement metrics (it's not new). Google has watch animated tutorials. Bing is testing shopping / e-commerce cards. Google Business Profiles food ordering performance metrics are gone.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Google Chrome Site Engagement Metrics

Google Chrome has a way to see site engagement metrics for your personal browser usage across the sites you visit. It shows the origin URL, base score, bonus score and then total score. Google writes, "The Site Engagement Service provides information about how engaged a user is with a site. The primary signal is the amount of active time the user spends on the site but various other signals may be incorporated (e.g whether a site is added to the homescreen)."

Today marks the 21st year anniversary of when I started this site, the Search Engine Roundtable. I was 23 years old when I started this site, compiling what the search community and search industry was talking about and...

Here is the big Google Webmaster report for the past month, including the launch of the Google November 2024 core update that has ventured into December, passing Thanksgiving and Black Friday...

We recently spotted Google testing a new e-commerce / shopping card format at the top of the results. Now it looks like Bing is testing its own version of this e-commerce / shopping card panel at the top of its search results.

In April 2022, Google Business Profiles added performance metrics for direction requests, website clicks, bookings, products and food orders. Well, it seems like food orders are no longer being tracked by Google Business Profiles.

Google is now showing animated tutorials for some math solver questions in Google Search. Math solver is not new but I think the animated tutorials are. And if they move too quickly, you can click on them and see each step manually.

We've seen rock climbing walls at the Google offices over the years but here is one that is just the Google logo spelled out. I guess you don't climb this version?

