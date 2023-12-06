Google Search Console To Remove Product Results Search Appearance Filter From Performance Reports

Google is going to remove the Product results search appearance filter from both the Performance report in Search Console and from the Search Console API. This will happen in about a month, sometime in January 2024.

Google said it is being removed "as a result of" Google Search Console splitting the Product results search appearance into two: Merchant listings and Product snippets, earlier this year.

Here is that post from Google at 3:45 am ET in the morning:

Earlier this year, Search Console split the Product results search appearance into two: Merchant listings and Product snippets. As a result, in January 2024 we'll stop reporting the Product results search appearance, both in the Performance report and the API. https://t.co/QImtjkQ06H — Google Search Central (@googlesearchc) December 6, 2023

I suspect the reporting will be found elsewhere, specifically under the merchant center filter in Search Console.

Here is what Google announced back in March related to why Google said that filter is going away next month:

The Merchant listings and Product snippets search appearances can be viewed in two places in Search Console:

Merchant listings and product snippets reports as an overlay on top of the report charts

Performance report in the search appearance tab or through a filter

Here is a screenshot of the performance report showing those two appearance filters:

Here is the filter that is being removed:

Here is the report with the filter activated:

Here is some early reaction, basically saying, this is important for e-commerce SEOs to know about:

This is extremely relevant if you work in ecommerce SEO https://t.co/Hp8N9CiBT5 — Gianluca Fiorelli (@gfiorelli1) December 6, 2023

If you work in #ecommerce, this is something to bear in mind https://t.co/atDrc6qVPN — Montse Cano - iSEO, project mgmt (@MontseCano) December 6, 2023

