Google Search Console To Remove Product Results Search Appearance Filter From Performance Reports

Dec 6, 2023 • 7:05 am | comments (0) by | Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization
Google is going to remove the Product results search appearance filter from both the Performance report in Search Console and from the Search Console API. This will happen in about a month, sometime in January 2024.

Google said it is being removed "as a result of" Google Search Console splitting the Product results search appearance into two: Merchant listings and Product snippets, earlier this year.

Here is that post from Google at 3:45 am ET in the morning:

I suspect the reporting will be found elsewhere, specifically under the merchant center filter in Search Console.

Here is what Google announced back in March related to why Google said that filter is going away next month:

The Merchant listings and Product snippets search appearances can be viewed in two places in Search Console:

  • Merchant listings and product snippets reports as an overlay on top of the report charts
  • Performance report in the search appearance tab or through a filter

Here is a screenshot of the performance report showing those two appearance filters:

Here is the filter that is being removed:

Google Search Console Product Results Filter

Here is the report with the filter activated:

Google Search Console Performance Report Product Results

Here is some early reaction, basically saying, this is important for e-commerce SEOs to know about:

