Merchant Center Recommendations Now In Google Analytics

Nov 25, 2024 - 7:11 am 0 by
Filed Under Web Analytics

Google Analytics Clipboard

Google Analytics added Merchant Center recommendations directly to the recommendations section within Google Analytics. Google said these recommendations will "alert you to issues preventing your products from being approved in Google Merchant Center."

The recommendations will help you identify and fix product disapprovals from Google Merchant Center. This can help ensure your items can appear in Google Shopping results and Shopping ads.

These new recommendations can be found in Google Analytics on the Home page, Insights hub, Reports snapshot, and the Acquisition overview report. These recommendations include a direct link to the affected products in your Google Merchant Center account. "By addressing these disapprovals, you can increase organic traffic from Google Shopping and improve the performance of your Shopping ads, maximizing your online sales potential," Google added

Forum discussion at X.

Forum discussion at X.

 

