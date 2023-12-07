Google To Allow Advertisers To Opt Out Temporarily To Search Partner Network Even For PMax Campaigns

AdWeek posted that Google Ads is now allowing advertisers to temporarily opt out of the Search Partner Network in Search and Shopping ad campaigns, even if they are using Performance Max (PMAX) and Universal App Campaigns. Previously, PMAX campaigns could not opt-out.

AdWeeks's "exclusive" report said that "Google is temporarily allowing brands to opt out of placing their ads on SPN for all campaign types, including Pmax and App Campaigns. Some sources first learned of the new opt-out option for Pmax campaigns last Friday. Google confirmed the change last night."

This comes after an Adalytics Report shows that Google Ads can be displayed on sites that most of you would not want to see your ads placed on. I should note, Dan Taylor from Google wrote back then, "Adalytics has established a track record of publishing inaccurate reports that misrepresent Google’s products and make wildly exaggerated claims." "We’ll review the report Adalytics published today, but our analysis of the sites and limited information already shared with us did not identify ad revenue being shared with a single sanctioned entity," he added.

The opt-out will be available to advertisers until March 1st, according to Adweek.

"Three media buyers learned of the option to opt out of Pmax campaigns after raising concerns with their Google representatives about Adalytics’ findings. One brand pulled its Pmax spend after the report came out Nov. 28. It has since reinstated spend now it has the option to opt out of SPN inventory on Pmax. A second brand told Google it would pull spend on Pmax and app campaigns if there was no way to opt out of the SPN," AdWeek added.

I have yet to see anyone share a screenshot of this opt-out feature and I am waiting for the Google AdLiaison, Ginny Marvin, to comment. But Google did send this comment to AdWeek, "Our priority is our partners, and we listen closely to their feedback, which is why we are temporarily offering a new option to opt out,” a Google spokesperson told Adweek. “Adalytics made wildly exaggerated claims by trying to generate as many negative ad placements as they could, but our own analysis found that those placements rarely occurred before they intentionally triggered them. Though we take enormous issue with Adalytics’ methodology and conclusions, we always look to improve our products to meet our partners’ needs."

can't opt out via Ads Editor (most recent version 2.5.5) pic.twitter.com/ZdKiBvM3Gl — Greg (@PPCGreg) December 6, 2023

I could not find anything on campaigns I manage, is there a way to really opt out? Do we need to connect with reps to do it? #ppcchat — Nitish Shekhar ( #Googleads #PPC Ninja) (@Nitshekharppc) December 6, 2023

"We want to protect your brand safety, but only through March" is definitely an odd way of going about this 😆 Perhaps I'm missing something. #ppcchat — Kirk Williams (@PPCKirk) December 6, 2023

we're awaiting confirmation from someone at Google. My current understanding based on assumption (and being unable to find it in the UI) is that it's rep only 🤔 #ppcchat — Kirk Williams (@PPCKirk) December 6, 2023

Someone may have violated their NDA to get 15 seconds of fame with AdWeek 👀 — Navah Hopkins (@navahf) December 6, 2023

I am told that this is being worked on but right now is a gated feature where a Google rep needs to do it for you:

Reps are doing it when asked. I suspect engineers are working on a shiny new opt-out toggle switch and then it'll be self-service. — Rob P (@MrRobzilla) December 6, 2023

Email with a list of CIDs sent, but I don't think it's reflected yet. — Rob P (@MrRobzilla) December 6, 2023

