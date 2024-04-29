Google Spam Reporting Tool To Gain Site Reputation Abuse

Apr 29, 2024 - 7:51 am 2 by
Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Spam Fighters

Danny Sullivan, Google's Search Liaison, said that the search company will add the upcoming site reputation abuse policy to the spam reporting tool when the policy begins to be enforced. So sometime after May 5, 2024, the report spam form will gain a new option to report site reputation abuse.

Sullivan said this on X, responding to a question if the form will gain this new option. Sullivan responded saying, "Yes, it should get updated to allow reporting of that spam type when that policy takes effect."

As a reminder, Google's new spam algorithm update also introduced new spam policies including the upcoming site reputation abuse policy that won't go into effect until May 2024 - May 5th to be precise.

Google said it would fight this spam using both manual actions and algorithms, like it does many forms of search spam. And one way it will do that is based off of you reporting such spam; i.e. snitching on your competitors. :)

Forum discussion at X.

Note: This was pre-written and scheduled to be posted today, I am currently offline for Passover.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Spam Reporting Tool To Gain Site Reputation Abuse

Apr 29, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google Ads

Google Responds To Concerns Over Chrome IP Masking

Apr 29, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google

Google Knowledge Panel With Auto-Translated Texts

Apr 29, 2024 - 7:31 am
Local Search

Apple Business Connect Actions: Add Links To Apple Maps Local Listing

Apr 29, 2024 - 7:21 am
Google

Google AI Writing Some Search Knowledge Panels

Apr 29, 2024 - 7:11 am
Blog Administration

Programming Note: Offline For Last Days Of Passover

Apr 28, 2024 - 4:00 pm
Previous Story: Google Responds To Concerns Over Chrome IP Masking

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.