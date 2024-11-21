Google launched a new feature in the Google App for iOS named Page Annotation. When you are browsing a web page in the Google App native browser, Google can "extract interesting entities from the webpage and highlight them in line." When you click on them, Google takes you to more search results.

I don't think this is a new feature, I mean, I've heard of this before from Google. I just can't find my write up on it. Maybe it was only Android before and it was named something else. That being said, this will lead to people going to your site, then Google injecting links on your site that will lead your website visits to Google Search.

Like Google hasn't taken enough away from you... Now Google is taking users who are on your website and taking them to search. They will likely never find their way back to your website again.

Hate it? Well, Google added a new opt out form - the only issue, you need to fill it out every 30 days to say opted out.

Here is what the Page Annotation feature looks like:

On the opt out form it says, "To opt out of this annotation feature for pages , fill out the following fields. The Page Annotation feature triggered on your site will be disabled within 30 days of opting out."

Ashwarya from the Google Search Support Team wrote in the Google Web Search Forums:

We’ve created a new feature called Page Annotation in the Google App browser for iOS. It extracts interesting entities from the webpage and highlights them in line. When the user clicks on the highlighted entity, it will direct the user to the search result page for this entity. Web publishers are able to opt websites they manage out of this feature by submitting this form.

I know I covered Google doing something like this before - can anyone help me find it?

