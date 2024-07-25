Apple Maps Web Version Launches Beta

Jul 25, 2024
Local Search

Apple Maps

Apple has launched a public beta version of Apple Maps on the web after launching the mobile app back almost 12 years ago on September 19, 2012. "Apple Maps on the web is available in public beta, allowing users around the world to access Maps directly from their browser," Apple wrote.

This is important, in that, you should ensure you Apple Business Connect profiles is properly set up for your local business and client's local businesses. And you can access the beta of Apple Maps in some regions at beta.maps.apple.com.

Apple added:

Now, users can get driving and walking directions; find great places and useful information including photos, hours, ratings, and reviews; take actions like ordering food directly from the Maps place card; and browse curated Guides to discover places to eat, shop, and explore in cities around the world. Additional features, including Look Around, will be available in the coming months.

All developers, including those using MapKit JS, can also link out to Maps on the web, so their users can get driving directions, see detailed place information, and more.

Maps on the web is currently available in English, and is compatible with Safari and Chrome on Mac and iPad, as well as Chrome and Edge on Windows PCs. Support for additional languages, browsers, and platforms will be expanded over time.

Here is what it looks like for my business on the web looks like:

Apple Maps Web Business Profile

Here are what the directions looks like:

Apple Maps Directions

And the Apple Maps Guides:

Apple Maps Guides

More coverage of this news over here.

Forum discussion at X.

 

