Google SGE Says Drink Urine To Pass Kidney Stones Quickly

May 6, 2024 - 7:11 am 8 by
Filed Under Google

Google Dripping Liquid Yellow Logo

The new AI advanced version of Google Search, aka Google SGE or Search Generative Experience, provides wicked smart AI answers to your queries. And if you ask it how to pass kidney stones quickly, Google will tell you to drink at least two quarts of urine every 24 hours.

I was shocked to see this response shared on X by @dril (hat tip to @iPullRank that I didn't belie it myself. So I tried it myself and yes, The AI Answer for [how to pass kidney stones quickly] says, "You should aim to drink at least 2 quarts (2 liters) of urine every 24 hours."

Here is my screenshot:

Google Sge Kidney Stone Drink Urine

Here is the original:

This reminds me of when Google showed some of the most insane featured snippets when it first launched (also powered by AI). I guess SGE has to go through its time?

This is just a tad embarrassing for Google, but expect more of this as more and more people use it. Especially early on...

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Google March Core Update Done, HCU Recoveries, Site Reputation Abuse &amp; AI Topics - YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: May 6, 2024

May 6, 2024 - 4:00 pm
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google: Sites Hit By The Old Helpful Content Update Can Recover & Grow

May 6, 2024 - 8:01 am
Google

Statcounter Fixes Search Engine Market Share Data After Incorrectly Showing Google Lost Share

May 6, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Will Remove Its Disavow Link Tool At Some Point

May 6, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google Maps

Google Search Tests Showing Only Local Listing For Near Me Queries

May 6, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google

Google Gemini Stops Linking To Most Sources?

May 6, 2024 - 7:21 am
Previous Story: Ask Jeeves Frozen In Carbonite
Next Story: Google Gemini Stops Linking To Most Sources?

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.