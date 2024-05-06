The new AI advanced version of Google Search, aka Google SGE or Search Generative Experience, provides wicked smart AI answers to your queries. And if you ask it how to pass kidney stones quickly, Google will tell you to drink at least two quarts of urine every 24 hours.

I was shocked to see this response shared on X by @dril (hat tip to @iPullRank that I didn't belie it myself. So I tried it myself and yes, The AI Answer for [how to pass kidney stones quickly] says, "You should aim to drink at least 2 quarts (2 liters) of urine every 24 hours."

Here is my screenshot:

Here is the original:

perfect. ready to go. ship it out pic.twitter.com/TrQfVzD4iV — " GUV " (@dril) May 5, 2024

This reminds me of when Google showed some of the most insane featured snippets when it first launched (also powered by AI). I guess SGE has to go through its time?

This is just a tad embarrassing for Google, but expect more of this as more and more people use it. Especially early on...

