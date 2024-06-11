Apple held its WWDC event yesterday and while I found Craig Federighi's helmet used for jumping out of the airplane in the Apple skydiving suit to be super entertaining, Apple ended with big news - a new Siri powered by Apple Intelligence (AI) and OpenAI's ChatGPT.

This news kicks off at the 1 hour and 18 mark into the keynote where Kelsey Peterson, Director of Machine Learning and AI at Apple, showoff some of Siri's new capabilities.

You can watch it here:

The key points:

New Apple Intelligence

More Personal Siri

AI Dont On Device (not in cloud and not shared with Apple)

On-screen awareness

ChatGPT from OpenAI for Free and not shared with OpenAI

Plus more...

The new Siri logo:

Here is the checklist from Apple on Apple Intelligence:

More personal Siri

Private Cloud Compute

Clean up in Photos

Summaries in Messages

Writing Tools

Reduce Interruptions in Focus

Image Playground

Image Wand

Audio Recording Summaries

Priority Messages in Mail

Create a Memory Movie

Priority Notifications

Natural Language Search

ChatGPT from OpenAI

Here is some ChatGPT with Siri screenshots:

Siri to be integrated with ChatGPT pic.twitter.com/DFNdirxNps — Barry Schwartz (@rustybrick) June 10, 2024

Apple said:

Apple is integrating ChatGPT access into experiences within iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia, allowing users to access its expertise — as well as its image- and document-understanding capabilities — without needing to jump between tools. Siri can tap into ChatGPT’s expertise when helpful. Users are asked before any questions are sent to ChatGPT, along with any documents or photos, and Siri then presents the answer directly. Additionally, ChatGPT will be available in Apple’s systemwide Writing Tools, which help users generate content for anything they are writing about. With Compose, users can also access ChatGPT image tools to generate images in a wide variety of styles to complement what they are writing. Privacy protections are built in for users who access ChatGPT — their IP addresses are obscured, and OpenAI won’t store requests. ChatGPT’s data-use policies apply for users who choose to connect their account. ChatGPT will come to iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia later this year, powered by GPT-4o. Users can access it for free without creating an account, and ChatGPT subscribers can connect their accounts and access paid features right from these experiences.

Here are more screenshots from Apple:

Apple posted a preview of Apple Intelligence over here and its press release here. There is a ton of coverage on Techmeme on this topic, so check it out and check out the video demos above.

