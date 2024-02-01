Google Search Also Having Issues With Recipe Sites

Google Robot Chef Mess

Not only is Google having indexing issues this morning, but Google has been having issues with showing recipes in the carousel and images of recipes in search over the past several weeks. Google is finally responding to some of those concerns, but there is no estimated time for a fix.

The issue seems two fold:

(1) Recipe carousels not showing new recipes published by the recipe sites

(2) Featured images for recipes not showing up properly in Google Search

The first complaint that I have started to track was back on January 14th from Sourdough Brandon, who wrote on X, "Any idea why recipe carousels seem to be on pause since early to mid December? Not seeing any new recipes added to the carousel for food bloggers since then. Star reviews not updated either."

I followed up several days later to see if it was still and issue, and it was:

Then this week, I started to notice others complain - and Google's Search Liaison respond:

Google is aware of this issue and hopefully working on a solution.

Forum discussion at X.

 

