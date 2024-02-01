Not only is Google having indexing issues this morning, but Google has been having issues with showing recipes in the carousel and images of recipes in search over the past several weeks. Google is finally responding to some of those concerns, but there is no estimated time for a fix.

The issue seems two fold:

(1) Recipe carousels not showing new recipes published by the recipe sites

(2) Featured images for recipes not showing up properly in Google Search

The first complaint that I have started to track was back on January 14th from Sourdough Brandon, who wrote on X, "Any idea why recipe carousels seem to be on pause since early to mid December? Not seeing any new recipes added to the carousel for food bloggers since then. Star reviews not updated either."

@searchliaison @rustybrick hi! Any idea why recipe carousels seem to be on pause since early to mid December? Not seeing any new recipes added to the carousel for food bloggers since then. Star reviews not updated either. — Sourdough Brandon (@SourdoughBrando) January 14, 2024

I followed up several days later to see if it was still and issue, and it was:

No, it continues to be an issue that other food bloggers are talking about in a Facebook group as well 🤷‍♂️ — Sourdough Brandon (@SourdoughBrando) January 19, 2024

Then this week, I started to notice others complain - and Google's Search Liaison respond:

I've passed it on to the team to look at. — Google SearchLiaison (@searchliaison) January 29, 2024

Yeah I chased some reports of this up with the team. I’ll pass this on as well, and we’ll see what’s up. Thanks and sorry! — Google SearchLiaison (@searchliaison) January 31, 2024

I've passed it on to the team to look at. — Google SearchLiaison (@searchliaison) January 29, 2024

@searchliaison Hi, I appear to be having the same issue where site-wide the featured images stopped showing outside of the recipe carousel, even for high-ranking posts pic.twitter.com/cMQv9mgoRZ — 👩‍🍳 Summer Yule (@SummerYuleRDN) January 30, 2024

Google is aware of this issue and hopefully working on a solution.

Forum discussion at X.