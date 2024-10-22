Bing Search Adding Al-Enhanced Summary

Oct 22, 2024 - 7:05 am 0 by
Filed Under Bing Search

Bing Robot Reading Book

Microsoft is adding new AI features to Bing Search named AI-enhanced summaries. These can show up in the knowledge panel section, and say the "summary was generated by Al from multiple online sources. Find the source links used for this summary under "Based on sources."

I can't seem to currently replicate this feature but both Shameem Adhikarath posted screenshots on X and Khushal Bherwani posted screenshots on X of this search feature in the past 12 hours or so.

These new AI-enhanced summaries include links with domain names directly within the summary, as Shameem noted. When you hover over those links, it shows more details.

Here are some screenshots:

Bing Ai Enhanced Summary

Mobile user interface:

Bing Ai Enhanced Summary2

Here are more screenshots:

Here is a video of it in action:

These do make the publisher links and content stand out a lot more...

Forum discussion at X.

 

