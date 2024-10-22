Microsoft is adding new AI features to Bing Search named AI-enhanced summaries. These can show up in the knowledge panel section, and say the "summary was generated by Al from multiple online sources. Find the source links used for this summary under "Based on sources."

I can't seem to currently replicate this feature but both Shameem Adhikarath posted screenshots on X and Khushal Bherwani posted screenshots on X of this search feature in the past 12 hours or so.

These new AI-enhanced summaries include links with domain names directly within the summary, as Shameem noted. When you hover over those links, it shows more details.

Here are some screenshots:

Mobile user interface:

Here are more screenshots:

Bing's AI-enhanced summaries now include links with domain names directly within the summary.



Here is the screenshot of current and previous version



cc: @rustybrick pic.twitter.com/fbeKmO81k2 — Shameem Adhikarath (@shemiadhikarath) October 21, 2024

Here is a video of it in action:

🆕 Bing with the "AI-enhanced summary" section, when hovering on a minicard, its overlay as a card within the snippet.@rustybrick pic.twitter.com/r35wiyjx8p — Khushal Bherwani (@b4k_khushal) October 22, 2024

These do make the publisher links and content stand out a lot more...

Forum discussion at X.