A few weeks ago, Google announced it is doing away with how it does credits and disputes for Local Service Ads and is switching to an automated system. It seems like that system is now live, up and running. As I reported then, Google is rolling out Automated Local Services Ads lead credits next month, which should "credit the same or more leads on average," than the old system. This will replace the manual lead credit methods, and use machine learning to process these credits going forward.

Ben Fisher posted on X some screenshots of the newly launched lead interface. He wrote, "the new dashboard is live for automated lead disputes, thanks to team at LSA for adding a feedback function."

Here are those screenshots:

Do you see this new interface? There is also this help page and this help page with more details.

Forum discussion at X.